Recapping Day 15 of BYU Football Fall Camp
PROVO, UT - On Monday afternoon, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program kicked off the fourth and final week of Fall camp. On Monday, BYU had an afternoon practice at the Zions Bank Practice Fields. The media was permitted to watch the last 20-30 minutes of practice. Here is a recap of everything that happened on day 15.
Play of the Day
The play of the day was a touchdown pass from Jake Retzlaff to Parker Kingston. The play occurred during the redzone portion of practice. On the first play of the drive, Retzlaff threw a perfect ball to Kingston - it was over the head of cornerback Tre Alexander and it arrived before safety Tommy Prassas could disrupt the play. Jake Retzlaff has made some nice throws during camp, but this was one of the best.
Player of the Day
We're going to have to give the nod to Jake Retzlaff. He threw just four passes in front of the media and all four were completions. The first was a completion to Ethan Erickson over the middle. A few plays later, Retzlaff threw a laser over the middle to Cody Hagen. Hagen caught the pass, but he was stripped as he tried to turn up field and the defense recovered the fumble.
During the team redzone portion, Retzlaff's first throw was the aforementioned one-play score to Parker Kingston. On his next drive, he threw a fade to Kody Epps for a score.
So in the 20 minutes of media availability, Retzlaff was 4/4 for approximately 55 yards and 2 touchdowns. Not a bad outing for the redshirt junior.
The Offense Wins the Day
Jake Retzlaff wasn't the only quarterback tossing touchdowns on Monday. Gerry Bohanon led two redzone drives and threw two touchdowns of his own. His first drive started at the opposing 20 yard-line. He threw a slant to Darius Lassiter for the first down to get inside the 10. A few plays later, Bohanon rolled to his right to buy some time before he found Keanu Hill in the back of the endzone for the score.
Bohanon's next drive was a one-play touchdown. He threw a swing pass to Pokaiaua Haunga who did the rest and punched it in. Bohanon tallied some impressive numbers in his own right. He was 5/5 for approximately 28 yards and 2 touchdowns.
When the first and second-string offenses went up against the first and second-string defenses in the team portion, the office scored on four out of four drives, all touchdowns. The quarterbacks were dialed in on Monday.
The QB Battle Continues
Aaron Roderick declined to name a starting quarterback on Monday. "I was hopeful [the starter] would be more clear than it is by now," Roderick told the media. "I think it's been a matter of both of them playing well and not that neither one of them has seized the day. We'll keep working our way through it a little longer."
A Couple Defensive Standouts
As previously mentioned, the offense won the day on Monday. There were two defensive plays, however, that stood out. One shovel pass from Gerry Bohanon to Hinckley Ropati was blown up by linebacker Harrison Taggart. Taggart diagnosed the play perfectly and made the step.
The other defensive play that stood out came on a quick throw to Keanu Hill. Hill was moving along the line of scrimmage when Gerry Bohanon found him for a short gain. Hill was met immediately by cornerback Marque Collins. Collins has emerged as a legitimate candidate to win the starting cornerback spot opposit of Jakob Robinson.
The Depth on Defense Shines
After the redzone drills, the third and four-string units came in for some live work. The defense dominated that segment. Besides a two-yard gain by running back Jovesa Damuni, the defense stifled the offense. A would-be sack from Choe Bryant-Strother and a PBU by Kevin Doe headlined the best defensive plays.
Lots of Bodies at Tight End
There were a lot of tight ends rotating in with the first and second-team offense on Monday. Keanu Hill, Mata'ava Ta'ase, and Mason Fakahua got the first reps. It seems like as many as four or five tight ends could play for BYU in 2024.