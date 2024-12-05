Returned Missionaries that Could Join the BYU Football Program for the 2025 Season
On Wednesday, BYU signed 18 players as part of its 2025 recruiting class. The missionary program is always important to factor in for BYU. Of the 18 players that signed on Wednesday, 8 will leave to serve missions before enrolling at BYU. It's also important to factor in returning missionaries from previous recruiting classes. Today, we'll go over the list of missionaries that could join the program for the 2025 season.
First, this article needs to come with a major caveat: college football is very different today compared to when some of these players left on missions. The total rosters are being cut down from 125 to 105. In BYU's case, specifically, they also have a new defensive staff that did not sign some of the players that are set to return home. Therefore, it would not be surprising if a few of these players never enrolled. We won't speculate on which players in this article, but keep that in mind as we go along.
Lastly, due to the roster changes, we will focus on only scholarship players. The future of preferred walk-ons remains to be seen.
Missionaries from the 2022 Class
There are still a few missionaries from the 2022 class that have not enrolled yet. If these players do not enroll in January, it's safe to assume that they will not enroll.
- Cannon DeVries - S
- Cooper Ross - DL
- Brooks Jones - DL
- Liutai Kinikini - LB/DL
Missionaries from the 2023 Class
There are a bunch of missionaries from the 2023 class that could enroll as well. Whether they enroll or not typically depends on their return date. If they return after April or May, they will likely be asked to grayshirt in 2025. Here are the missionaries that could join the program if they return before May 1st.
- Ethan Thomason - OL
- Saimone Davis - DE
- Matthew Frederick - TE
- Talitui Pututau - DL
- Motekiai Mounga - DL
- Owen Borg - LB
- Pierson Watson - LB
- David Tangilanu - DE