Score Prediction for No. 15 BYU vs No. 23 Utah
The Holy War is back and its back on one of its biggest stages in the history of the rivalry. No. 15 BYU hosts no. 23 Utah in a game that will have massive implications on the Big 12 title race. Big Noon Kickoff is in Provo and College GameDay will surely highlight this game and make their picks on the show. The eyes of the college football world will be on Provo, Utah.
In this article, we'll call our shot with a score prediction.
These teams couldn't be more evenly matched on paper. SP+ predicted this game and the final score projection that the model spit out? 24.4-24.0.
Like it has so many times over the course of this rivalry, this game will probably be determined by turnovers. Up until the WVU game, the BYU offense had been one of the best nationally in terms of protecting the football. Over the last few weeks, however, the Cougars have coughed up the football multiple times per game.
However, those two opponents (WVU & Arizona) have been good at creating takeaways all season long. Arizona ranks fifth nationally in turnovers gained and WVU is inside the top 30. Perhaps BYU will get back to protecting the football against defenses that aren't as great at creating takeaways. If the Cougars are going to win this game, protecting the football has to be a top priority.
Utah has struggled to create as many takeaways over the last two years they did in their days in the Pac-12. For years, the Utes were one of the best teams in the country at creating takeaways. Utah ranks 71st in turnovers gained coming into this game and they finished 58th a season ago.
BYU, on the other hand, ranks 29th in takeaways and has at least one interception in 19 of its last 20 games. Last year BYU led the country in interceptions and finished in the top three in takeaways. Jay Hill's defense has the potential to confuse quarterbacks.
BYU will be able to create some chunk plays on the ground, and the Utah offense will be able to run the football as well. Possessions will be limited and a Devon Dampier turnover will be the difference in the game. BYU's run defense is good enough to force Dampier into a few third-and-long situations. A talented BYU secondary will take advantage of at least one misfire.
BYU will be able to move the football, but redzone inefficiency will keep the Cougars out of the endzone a few times. Bear Bachmeier will make just enough plays for the Cougars to win a third consecutive game over the Utes for the first time since the early 1990's.
BYU 23 | Utah 21