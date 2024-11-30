Score Prediction for No. 19 BYU vs Houston
On Saturday, no. 19 BYU hosts Houston on senior night. The Cougars are looking to end a two-game losing streak and finish the season 10-2. The Cougars are still in contention for the Big 12 title game. By the time this game kicks off, BYU will know whether they are playing for a spot at the Big 12 championship game or not. If either Iowa State or Arizona State loses on Saturday, BYU would get a spot in the championship game with a win over Houston.
None of that matters, however, if BYU doesn't beat Houston.
The Cougars are coming off a physical, emotional road loss to Arizona State. BYU will take on a Houston offense that fired its offensive coordinator earlier this week. Given the physical nature of last week's game and the freezing temperatures in the forecast, I don't expect a lot of points in this game.
BYU needs Jake Retzlaff to protect the football in this game. If Houston is going to pull off a senior night upset, they will need to force multiple turnovers. If Retzlaff protects the football, BYU will be well positioned to win this game.
A Houston turnover or two will set BYU up with some scoring opportunities, and Houston's offense will struggle to score a lot of points.
It won't be pretty, but it will get the job done.
BYU 24 | Houston 13