Score Prediction for No. 19 BYU vs Houston

Casey Lundquist

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On Saturday, no. 19 BYU hosts Houston on senior night. The Cougars are looking to end a two-game losing streak and finish the season 10-2. The Cougars are still in contention for the Big 12 title game. By the time this game kicks off, BYU will know whether they are playing for a spot at the Big 12 championship game or not. If either Iowa State or Arizona State loses on Saturday, BYU would get a spot in the championship game with a win over Houston.

None of that matters, however, if BYU doesn't beat Houston.

The Cougars are coming off a physical, emotional road loss to Arizona State. BYU will take on a Houston offense that fired its offensive coordinator earlier this week. Given the physical nature of last week's game and the freezing temperatures in the forecast, I don't expect a lot of points in this game.

BYU needs Jake Retzlaff to protect the football in this game. If Houston is going to pull off a senior night upset, they will need to force multiple turnovers. If Retzlaff protects the football, BYU will be well positioned to win this game.

A Houston turnover or two will set BYU up with some scoring opportunities, and Houston's offense will struggle to score a lot of points.

It won't be pretty, but it will get the job done.

BYU 24 | Houston 13

Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years.

