Seven BYU Football Players Enter the Transfer Portal on First Day of Transfer Portal Window
On Wednesday, the transfer portal opened for all college football players. The portal will be open for 10 days - it is the last portal window before the 2025 college football season. Seven BYU football players entered the transfer portal on day one. They either announced their plans to enter the transfer portal or appeared in the portal according to the database provided by On3 Sports.
Here are the seven BYU players that entered the transfer portal.
1. Weston Jones - Offensive Line
Weston Jones was once a coveted offensive line recruit, but he was never able to crack the offensive line rotation. He spent two years in the program and did not play any snaps.
2. Nuuletau Sellesin - Defensive End
Weber State transfer Nuuleatu Sellesin is in the transfer portal. Sellesin spent two years at BYU. He played eight total defensive snaps over the last two seasons for Jay Hill.
3. Carson Tujague - Defensive Line
Walk-on defensive lineman Carson Tujague is in the transfer portal according to On3 Sports. Tujague was a true freshman in 2024 and did not play any defensive snaps. He was running with the third-string defensive line in Spring camp.
4. Justice Ena - Offensive Line
Walk-on offensive lineman Justice Ena appeared in the transfer portal according to On3 Sports. Ena is the son of BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena. Ena suffered an injury and was not on the roster for the 2024 season.
5. Nathan Hoke - Defensive End
The first entrant was BYU defensive end Nathan Hoke. Hoke, who is the son of former BYU great Chris Hoke, signed with BYU as part of the 2021 signing class. Hoke returned home from his mission and joined the program for the 2024 season. He used his redshirt in 2024 and, therefore, will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Hoke did not have a role for the BYU defense as a true freshman.
Hoke picked BYU over competing offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, and Central Michigan during his original recruitment.
6. Nason Coleman - Tight End
Tight end Nason Coleman announced his plans to enter the transfer portal as well. Coleman came to BYU as a preferred walk-on after an irregular recruitment. Coleman was on the radar of multiple P4 schools before he suffered a knee injury that slowed down his recruitment. He had over 15 scholarship offers, including one from BYU.
Coleman spent the last three years with the BYU football program but he did not appear in any games.
7. Landon Rehkow - Punter
BYU punter Landon Rehkow entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Rehkow is the younger brother of former BYU great and current Cincinnati Bengal Ryan Rehkow. BYU returns starting punter Sam Vander Haar in 2025.