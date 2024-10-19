Seven Saturday Games That Could Impact BYU in the AP Poll
BYU is 7-0, firmly in the Big 12 title race, and ranked no. 13 in the country. The Cougars get the day off while the rest of the country is in action. There are multiple games on the Saturday slate that could impact BYU's ranking in the AP poll. Today, we're going through the top seven games that could impact BYU's ranking come Sunday.
No. 7 Alabama at no. 11 Tennessee
Time: 1:30 PM MT
Network: ABC
Both Alabama and Tennessee have one loss this season. The loser of this game will drop below BYU in the rankings.
No. 6 Miami at Louisville
Time: 10 AM MT
Network: ABC
The Big 12 needs ACC frontrunners Miami and Clemson to start losing. Miami has miraculously escaped defeat twice over the last two games. The Canes face one of their toughest remaining challenges of the season on the road at Louisville today.
A loss would probably drop Miami below BYU in the AP poll and also open the door for the Big 12 champion to be seeded ahead of the ACC champion in the College Football Playoff.
No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Time: 1:30 PM MT
Network: ESPN
Notre Dame has one great win over Texas A&M and only terrible loss to Northern Illinois. The fighting Irish were set to face a tough test on the road at Georgia Tech, but Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King will not play in this game. The Fighting Irish are favored by two touchdowns.
No. 8 LSU at Arkansas
Time: 5:00 PM MT
Network: ESPN
LSU won a nail-biter against Ole Miss last week. The Tigers, who already have one loss, face a road test at Arkansas on Saturday. This one is a tossup according to oddsmakers - LSU is favored by a field goal.
The Razorbacks (who lost to Oklahoma State by the way) have been a tough out in SEC play. They are 2-1 in conference play and their only loss was a narrow one to Texas A&M.
UCF at no. 9 Iowa State
Time: 5:30 PM MT
Network: FS1
For the perception of the Big 12, it's probably best if Iowa State wins this game. In terms of BYU's conference title hopes, it would help if the Cyclones suffered a loss. An Iowa State loss (while unlikely) would allow BYU to move up one spot in the rankings and make BYU the leader in the Big 12 title race.
No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia
Time: 5:30 PM MT
Network: FOX
BYU's best win right now is against no. 17 Kansas State. If not for the loss in Provo, Kansas State would be a top-10 team right now. A Kansas State win over West Virginia would accomplish two things:
- Boost BYU's resume
- Knock out WVU in the Big 12 title race
Nebraska at no. 16 Indiana
Time: 10:00 AM MT
Network: FOX
This game probably won't impact BYU's AP ranking this week, but it could down the road. If Indiana stays undefeated in the Big Ten, they will leapfrog BYU eventually. A Nebraska win over Indiana could help BYU's case in the long run.