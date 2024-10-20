Seven Takeaways from No. 13 BYU's Messianic Miracle over Oklahoma State
Big-12 after dark took the country by storm Friday night, as BYU pulled off a magical final drive to preserve its unbeaten season against Oklahoma State. That is a night BYU fans will remember for a long time. If you didn’t hug a stranger at some point, you aren’t doing it right. Now that the emotions have worn off and the blood pressure has settled, here are seven takeaways I had from Friday night.
1. Lets hope that defensive performance was an anomaly
Oklahoma State’s offense has not been good this season, but they are still one of the most talented BYU will play. Oklahoma State returned just about everyone on offense, including their top six linemen, three Biletnikoff watchlist receivers, and the reigning Doak Walker Award winner. They seemed to forget that until Friday. I have no choice but to tip my cap to the Oklahoma State offense, they had BYU in a blender all night, both pre and post snap. They were as prepared as a team could be and Ollie Gordon will the dreams of BYU fans for the next decade.
The question for BYU, though, is did Oklahoma State discover something other teams can exploit? Or was this a one-off performance? What doesn’t feel like a one-off is BYU’s third down defense. BYU has struggled to get off the field on third down for three straight weeks, but Friday was an embarrassment. Oklahoma State converted on 11/13 conversion opportunities, including 5/5 on the 17-play, almost game-winning, drive. I am not sure how to fix that, but BYU got out-schemed on Friday. BYU has been awesome enough to earn a mulligan next week, but if adjustments aren’t made, BYU could easily drop some games down the stretch. Now that that is out of the way…
2. Darius is a nice name for a boy
If BYU makes the Big 12 title game, that final drive will be talked about for generations. BYU was dead to rites, facing a 4th & 7 with 37 seconds remaining. Then proceeded to go 72 yards over the next 5 plays, capped off by one of the most clutch individual efforts by a BYU receiver since Puka Nacua’s game-winner against Boise State. Darius Lassiter later confessed he was not the primary read, but Jake Retzlaff hung in the pocket and delivered a strike to Lassiter who would not be denied, whether the pass was intended for him or not. “I didn’t know who he was throwing it too, but I’m finna go grab it” he said following the game. He then made three defenders touch more grass than body on his way into BYU lore. Lassiter was amazing in this game. He had 6 catches on 9 targets for 121 yards and a TD. He was also BYU’s second best run blocker according to PFF. Truly a legendary performance.
3. Jake is also a nice name for a boy
How much growth have we seen from Jake Retzlaff? Last season against Oklahoma State, Retzlaff was 6/16 with 55 total yards in the second half and led zero touchdown drives on seven tries. On Friday, Retzlaff rebounded from two bad first half turnovers by going 7/11, 152 total yards, and 2 touchdowns, including the game winner. Retzlaff was nails when the team needed him most and there was no margin for error. What impressed me most was how much his pocket presence has improved since the SMU game earlier this year. Retzlaff has been sacked only three times since that game on 163 drop backs over that time. Retzlaff did an incredible job stepping up into the pocket while going through his progressions, and managed to find his second or third read on multiple occasions.
Retzlaff started the season as no one's first choice to be QB1 and might end it as a legend. Only five BYU quarterbacks got to 7-0 starts: Gifford Nielsen, Robbie Bosco, Brandon Doman, Zach Wilson, and Jake Retzlaff. Time will tell if Retzlaff will truly reach that tier of greatness, but he now has an iconic moment to play at the induction ceremony (too blue goggled?).
4. LJ. Yet another nice name for a boy, but could be interchangeable if you get creative with the initials
Friday was the best game of LJ Martin's career, as he led the Cougars to their best rush performance in two years. Oklahoma State's rush defense is truly awful, but BYU has struggled on the ground against worse. That was not going to happen on LJ’s watch. Martin scored two touchdowns on a career high 120 yards. 37 of those yards and a touchdown came on the opening drive of the second half in which BYU marched 69 yards on 7 plays without ever throwing a pass. Somewhere, LaVell weeps. But the BYU offense just looks different when LJ is out there. BYU is averaging 7.0 yards per play and 5.2 yards per carry when LJ is in the lineup this season and 5.9 yards per pay and 4.4 yards per carry when he is not. If Martin is healthy and sustains this level of play, it may be time to book your flights to Arlington.
5. BYU’s offensive line is the silent MVP
BYU’s offensive line was moving bodies all night long. BYU averaged more yards before contact (4.0) on Friday than they did yards per carry in 9 games during 2023. That is a huge number. BYU also allowed only 3 pressures on the night, which gave Retzlaff the needed cushion to deliver a win to BYU. They won't get as much credit as they deserve, but BYU’s offensive line deserves a medal.
6. In summary, BYU’s offense looked like BYU again
For the first time in forever, BYU played what felt like a complete game on offense. Turnovers notwithstanding, BYU gained a whopping 73% of yards available to them and only punted once. 473 yards of offense may not seem like much due by Big 12 standards, but a lot of that is due to pace of play. If BYU ran the same number of plays that Iowa State did on Saturday, BYU would have gained 709 yards of offense. Following the game, BYU’s performance vaulted them to 35th in offensive efficiency according to FPI, 32nd in yards per play, and 17th in points per play. BYU’s offense continues to get better each week, which is a very exciting thing to say about a 7-0 football team.
7. The only people that thought that game was ugly was us
In consuming the copious amounts of BYU-related content the night of and morning following the game, there was caveat that Friday was an ugly win or a “clunker.” If you feel that way, I invite you to search “Big 12 after dark” on X. That game did more for the national narrative surrounding BYU than a 30-point blowout would have, because that was simply an incredible football game with the nation watching.
There is no such thing as ugly wins in the Big 12, especially when your team is overachieving expectations in an undefeated seasons. Nearly every team in the top 10 has had a close win with an unranked team from Oregon against Idaho to Georgia against Kentucky. #8 LSU lost to a now 3-4 USC and #12 Notre Dame lost at home to a 4-3 Northern Illinois. #9 Iowa State also beat a 3-3 team at home 38-35 after scoring a TD in the final minute. Everyone plays close games. The good teams win them.
Further, I am not sure I’d call this game a clunker when BYU had its most efficient offensive showing in 2 years. Even with the defensive struggles, the offense pitched a perfect game in the second half by scoring 24 points on 4 possessions, and BYU needed every single one. Despite the closeness on the scoreboard, BYU was still +1 in yards per play and +11.5% in available yards gained, both second highest of the season against Power 4 opponents. Are there things to clean up? Of course. But BYU took the best punch from one of the most talented teams in the conference off a bye and won anyway. To me, that’s beautiful.