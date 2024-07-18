Simulating the 2024 BYU Football Season with EA Sports College Football
Earlier this week, EA College Football 25 was released. Using the game, we simulated the BYU football10 times to observe the best-case scenario for BYU's 2024 season, the worst-case scenario, and the average scenario. The details for every simulation are outlined below, but to start, here's a high-level view of the 10 simulations and how they went.
Best-Case Scenario
The best-case scenario for BYU was simulation #3. In that simulation, BYU finished with a 9-4 record and a bowl win over ranked Florida. The Cougars finished no. 17 in the final AP poll in that season. There were two other simulations in which BYU went 9-4, but simulation #3 included the most marquee wins.
Simulation #3
- Overall Record: 9-4 (Ranked 17th in final AP poll)
- Bowl Destination: Texas Bowl (Florida Gators)
- Big 12 Finish: 5th
- Big 12 Champion: Cincinnati
- Leading Passer: Gerry Bohanon (3,830)
- Leading Rusher: LJ Martin (646)
- Leading Receiver: Chase Roberts (995)
- Leading Tackler: Ben Bywater (93)
Average Scenario
BYU's average record over the 10 simulations was 6.4-6.1. BYU went to 5 bowl games in 10 simulations. In terms of matchups, BYU had its best record against Houston (9-1 in 10 simulations) and its worst record against Utah and Kansas State (2-8 in 10 simulations).
Gerry Bohanon led BYU in passing yards in every simulation. LJ Martin led BYU in rushing in 5 out of 10 simulations. Bohanon led BYU in rushing yards in the remaining 5 simulations.
Chase Roberts led BYU in receiving yards in 5 out of 10 simulations. Parker Kingston led BYU in 3 simulations, and Kody Epps was BYU's leading receiver in 2 simulations.
Ben Bywater led BYU in tackles in 8 out of 10 simulations. Ace Kaufusi led BYU in tackles in 2 out of 10 simulations.
BYU's average finish in the Big 12 standings was 9.5 out of 16 teams.
Worst-Case Scenario
In the worst-case scenario, BYU finished with a 3-9 overall record including a 1-9 start to the season. Gerry Bohanon got hurt in this simulation, and backup Treyson Bourquet took over the job.
Simulation #2
- Overall Record: 3-9
- Bowl Destination: N/A
- Big 12 Finish: 15th
- Big 12 Champion: Texas Tech
- Leading Passer: Gerry Bohanon (2,323)
- Leading Rusher: LJ Martin (625)
- Leading Receiver: Parker Kingston (812)
- Leading Tackler: Ben Bywater (83)
Other Simulations
Simulation #1
- Overall Record: 5-7
- Bowl Destination: N/A
- Big 12 Finish: 14th
- Big 12 Champion: Oklahoma State
- Leading Passer: Gerry Bohanon (3,263)
- Leading Rusher: LJ Martin (457)
- Leading Receiver: Chase Roberts (865)
- Leading Tackler: Ben Bywater (77)
Simulation #4
- Overall Record: 8-5
- Bowl Destination: Texas Bowl (South Carolina)
- Big 12 Finish: 5th
- Big 12 Champion: Kansas State
- Leading Passer: Gerry Bohanon (3,441)
- Leading Rusher: Gerry Bohanon (476)
- Leading Receiver: Kody Epps (1,041)
- Leading Tackler: Ben Bywater (85)
Simulation #5
- Overall Record: 9-4
- Bowl Destination: Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Utah State)
- Big 12 Finish: 7th
- Big 12 Champion: Arizona
- Leading Passer: Gerry Bohanon (3,513)
- Leading Rusher: LJ Martin (834)
- Leading Receiver: Chase Roberts (863)
- Leading Tackler: Ben Bywater (70)
Simulation #6
- Overall Record: 9-4
- Bowl Destination: Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Wyoming)
- Big 12 Finish: 7th
- Big 12 Champion: West Virginia
- Leading Passer: Gerry Bohanon (3,227)
- Leading Rusher: Gerry Bohanon (735)
- Leading Receiver: Chase Roberts (974)
- Leading Tackler: Ben Bywater (95)
Simulation #7
- Overall Record: 6-6
- Bowl Destination: N/A
- Big 12 Finish: 13th
- Big 12 Champion: Cincinnati
- Leading Passer: Gerry Bohanon (3,349)
- Leading Rusher: Gerry Bohanon (456)
- Leading Receiver: Parker Kingston (913)
- Leading Tackler: Ben Bywater (78)
Simulation #8
- Overall Record: 5-7
- Bowl Destination: N/A
- Big 12 Finish: 5th
- Big 12 Champion: Utah
- Leading Passer: Gerry Bohanon (3,197)
- Leading Rusher: LJ Martin (453)
- Leading Receiver: Kody Epps (937)
- Leading Tackler: Ben Bywater (93)
Simulation #10
- Overall Record: 6-7
- Bowl Destination: Las Vegas Bowl (Illinois)
- Big 12 Finish: 13th
- Big 12 Champion: Kansas State
- Leading Passer: Gerry Bohanon (3,773)
- Leading Rusher: Gerry Bohanon (561)
- Leading Receiver: Parker Kingston (907)
- Leading Tackler: Ace Kaufusi (77)