BYU Women's Basketball Headlines Busy Week in BYU Sports

It's going to be busy upcoming week for BYU athletics. The women's basketball team in the WBIT semifinals headlines a week that will feature a lot of activites across multiple sports.

Women's Basketball

The women's basketball team is playing in a postseason semifinal for the first time in program history. The Cougars, led by first-year head coach Lee Cummard, will take on Big 12 foe Kansas in the WBIT semifinals.

The game is being played in Witchita, Kansas, so the Jayhawks should have some local fan support.

Football Spring Camp

The BYU football program is entering the final week of Spring Camp. The Cougars will conclude camp with the annual alumni game at the end of the week. The next practice will be on Tuesday.

Baseball

BYU baseball is coming off a dramatic week that included two walk-off home runs against Oklahoma State. BYU is looking to climb the Big 12 standings this week against Kansas State and Baylor. BYU will host Kansas State on Tuesday before taking on Baylor in a three-game series in Waco.

BYU beat Oklahoma State with an improbable comeback on Thursday night. Then history repeated itself with another improbable comeback win on Saturday that ended with a wlk-off home run.

Softball

Speaking of walk-off home runs, the softball team had a walk-off home run of their own last week. Now, the Cougars will take on the top team in the Big 12 and the no. 2 team nationally: Texas Tech.

Men's Volleyball

The BYU men's volleyball team is coming off back-to-back losses to Pepperdine. The Cougars will hit the road this week to take on Vanguard in Costa Mesa, California.

Tennis

Both BYU men's and women's tennis will be in action this week. The men's tennis team will spend the weekend in Texas. They will take on TCU on Thursday and Baylor on Saturday.

The women's tennis team will also be at TCU on Thursday and at Baylor on Saturday.

Track & Field

Women's track and field will take on UVU on Thursday. Then they will take on USC on Friday and Saturday.

BYU men's track and field will also take on UVU on Thursday before facing USC over the weekend.

Gymnastics

The BYU women's gymanstics team will be in the NCAA regionals this week. They will be in a region against Georgia, Michigan State, and SUU. the meet will take place in Tempe, Arizona.