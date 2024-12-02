Six Takeaways From A Wild 2024 BYU Football Season
BYU wrapped up the regular season with a 30-18 win over Houston, and to be honest, I’m not sure I ever want to think of that particular game again as long as I live. Therefore, in lieu of my traditional postgame takeaways, I am going to take the opportunity to look back on the regular season as a whole. Here are six takeaways I had from the wild ride that was the 2024 BYU football season.
1. That was a heck of run
Over thanksgiving break, my brother asked me a very direct question: “Has this been the best BYU season of your lifetime?” I’ve reflected on that question a lot over the last few days, and now that the regular season is over, I’m ready to give an answer: Yes. Objectively yes. BYU won 10 games when everyone outside Provo thought they’d win four. The demolition of Kansas State, Big Noon Saturday in Provo, the Messianic Miracle over Oklahoma State, and the Holdy War finish are genuinely four of the greatest memories I will ever have as a fan. No, it didn’t end in a conference championship, but neither did virtually any of the great moments I have had supporting BYU football. Arlington or not, this was a beautiful ride all the same.
2. We didn’t appreciate the good times enough when they were here
Be honest, when BYU escaped with wins over SMU and Baylor, you were upset with how BYU performed in both games too. Turns out, the win over SMU is one of the best wins of the last 30 years while the win over Baylor proved to be as good as independence era wins over 8-win teams such as Wisconsin, USC, and Tennessee. Lamenting those wins in the moment as if they were losses was a missed opportunity. Winning is hard, especially in a P4 league. It’s best to enjoy them when they come.
3. BYU needs more talent on the lines of scrimmage
In my opinion, the number one reason that BYU faded down the stretch this year was because of a lack of depth along the lines of scrimmage. One of the underrated story lines over the first half of the year was how good the offensive and defensive lines were playing given the recruiting profiles (or lack thereof) of the players involved. Over half the offensive line two-deep consisted of walk-ons and FCS/JC transfers, while both starting defensive tackles were converted walk-on defensive ends. While that’s an incredible story, the limited talent available wore down as the season wore on.
Cracks in the defensive line were forming against Ollie Gordon and Oklahoma State that were finally ripped open by Cam Skattebo. The offensive line, already dealing with extensive injuries, was bullied by relentless Utah and Kansas pass rushes and was shuffled beyond recognition by the time BYU played Houston. By season's end, BYU graded 13th out of 16 Big12 teams in pass blocking and 8th in run blocking according to PFF. The defensive line tallied just five sacks in 12 games. Again, the lines outperformed their recruiting rankings, but they also wore down as the season progressed. BYU just didn’t have the playable depth at those positions to have fresh bodies in November.
For BYU to consistently be in Big12 title contention, they simply need more talent along the lines. The good news is that reinforcements are coming. BYU did not have a single starter on either line that had a 247-recruit rating above 85. BYU has committed 9 offensive/defensive linemen rated 87 or above in the last two classes alone. That’s progress, and with the development that’s already been shown by the BYU coaching staff, better days are certainly ahead.
4. This team was one of the best at complimentary football that I’ve ever seen
Keeping score of games the offense has won vs the defense is a fruitless exercise for a team that plays such complete football as BYU. The reality is that both sides of the ball had their fits and starts, but all three phases contributed to every win and finished the season with roughly equal metrics. ESPN FPI ranks the offense, defense and special teams 31st, 24th, and 34th respectively. SP+ rated them 35th, 26th, and 9th. The offense finished 32nd and 35th in yards per play and points per drive. The defense finished 17th and 40th in the same metrics. They were all about the same statistically, and that’s a positive sign. I get lamenting that the offense scored 13 points in a loss to Kansas, but the defense gave up 35 points to Oklahoma State. Neither side was perfect this season, which is why BYU finished 10-2 and not 12-0, but this was still about as complete of a football team as BYU has had in the last 30 years.
5. BYU has the right coaching staff going forward
I think most BYU fans overvalue the talent on this BYU team relative to others in the Big 12 and therefore undervalue the incredible job Kalani Sitake and staff did to turn this team around. By recruiting rankings, BYU has the least amount of “talent” in the Big 12. That showed in BYU’s record last season. So why was BYU good? Coaching.
This year, BYU won 10 games with largely the same exact roster that went 5-7 with multiple three-score losses last year. That’s coaching. The offense and defense were both sub 100 in both yards per play and points per game. BYU is now top 40 in both. That’s coaching. Jake Retzlaff went from the worst quarterback in the Big12 to top four. That’s coaching. BYU has been last in the Big 12 in average recruit ranking and finished tied for first on the field. That’s coaching. “But it’s the coaches job to recruit better!” You are correct, and that’s being addressed. The 2025 class is the highest recruit average in BYU history. That’s also coaching.
BYU currently has a staff that will get every ounce of production from the roster they have. That will only get better as the roster improves. Not every offseason requires blood sacrifice to propel the pursuit of perfection. The staff as presently constituted is good enough to lead BYU to championships. The turnaround they orchestrated in just one offseason proved that.
6. It’s ok to be sad about what this season could have been as long as we appreciate what it was
Two things can be true: BYU wildly outperformed expectations this season, but falling short of a Big12 title is a major bummer. This team deserved a better finish than it got. Yes, they lost to Kansas, but so did Iowa State, who finished tied with BYU and is going to Arlington. Ultimately the bounces that went BYU’s way all season long started bouncing off BYU players instead and into the arms of more opportunistic foes. That’s devastating. I get it.
It’s a complicated feeling. On the one hand, 10 wins given the preseason expectations makes this one of the great seasons in program history. On the other hand, being eight yards from an undefeated season and a potential conference championship somehow gives this season a bitter aftertaste. I am both elated and deflated at the notion that BYU was this close this quickly. I am encouraged and demoralized that the Cougs gave themselves a chance and also fumbled it away. I feel it. You feel it. The program feels it. Thinking back on 2024 will always have a tinge of melancholy and that’s ok.
The team has no choice but to let the pain of missing a conference championship game fuel the next offseason like the pain of missing a bowl game fueled the last one. As fans, we have no choice but to find the joy in what was, and there is plenty of it. BYU finished 10-2 with a top 10 win, a win over Utah, a post season ranking, and a share of first place in the Big 12 all in their second year in the conference. Three years ago, that kind of season would warrant a parade.
In my view, leaving this season disappointed connotes a belief that BYU won’t ever get here again. That BYU really only had one chance and blew it. I do not share that belief. This year featured the least amount of talent, resources, and financial support that BYU will ever have again as members of the Big 12 conference and they darn near won the whole thing. If that’s a sign of what’s to come, this season was just chapter one of the next 100-year history of BYU football.