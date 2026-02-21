Local Standout Jag Ioane Sets Up BYU Official Visit

The BYU football program is starting to get official visits lined up for the summer. On Saturday, local standout Jag Iaone announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU. Ioane preps down the road from BYU's campus at Orem High School. He is the first player in the 2027 class to announce plans to officially visit BYU.

Ioane is rated a mid three-star prospect by 247Sports. He holds competing offers from Utah, Washington, Boise State, Utah State, Washington State, Oregon State, and UNLV. He recently announced his plans to take an official visit to Utah as well.

Ioane's length and quickness stand out on film. He is lightnight quick at 6'4 and his frame suggests his recruiting profile could grow over the next few months. He has the potential to be starting-caliber P4 player once he grows into his frame. He is currently listed at 195 pounds.

At Orem last year, Ioane had 31 total tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries. You can check out his junior highlights below.

Ioane is one of the top 10 prospects in the state of Utah in the 2027 class. The Cougars are coming off their best recruiting class since recruiting rankings became popular in the early 2000's. In-state recruiting was a large reason for BYU's historic class. BYU signed 5 of the top 10 players in the state and 8 of the top 16.

In-state recruits like Ioane will be a top priority again for BYU in the 2027 recruiting class.

June Official Visit Window

The timing of official visits has completely changed over the last five years. Historically, BYU waited until December to host most of their official visits. With the introduction of the early signing window, college football programs were allowed to host official visitors in the Summer. Every year, more and more official visits and scheduled in the summer months.

Last year, most of BYU's official visits were scheduled in the month of June.

The Cougars waited until late June to host most of their official visitors last year. There was one massive recruiting weekend during which BYU hosted 16 official visitors. 10 of them were not committed to BYU at the start of the visits, including five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.

BYU certainly capitalized on that massive recruiting weekend. In fact, that is probably an understatement. Of the 10 uncommitted players, nine players committed to BYU.