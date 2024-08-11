Six Takeaways From the Second Week of BYU Fall Camp
The second week of BYU Fall camp is in the books. The season opener against Southern Illinois is just 20 days away. Today, we're looking back at our top seven takeaways
1. Gerry Bohanon looked the part
Gerry Bohanon looked the part this week. He looked like the quarterback that led Baylor to a Big 12 championship in 2021. He was lethal with his legs and dangerous enough with his arm to move the football and create chunk-yardage plays. He still hasn't displayed enough arm strength to consistently hit a deep out route from the opposite hash, at least in the media availability portions of practice, but he has the ability to do everything else Aaron Roderick would ask him to do.
Physically speaking, he is one of the most gifted athletes on the roster. Whether he wins the job or not, it's hard to imagine a scenario where he doesn't see the field in some capacity. In the opinion of this author, Bohanon started to create some separation from Jake Retzlaff this week. Not so much that Retzlaff couldn't make up that ground in the next couple weeks, but Bohanon looks like the leader in the clubhouse after this week.
2. Jake Retzlaff is an improved quarterback
Jake Retzlaff is better than he was a year ago. He has cut down on the mistakes (at least in practice) and he is making more layups than he did a year ago. Coming out of Spring camp, Retzlaff looked like he was going to be the starting quarterback in 2024. Bohanon's shoulder wasn't healthy and Retzlaff had a pretty sizable lead in the competition.
Fast forward to Fall camp and Gerry Bohanon's shoulder is healthy enough to make this battle a true competition.
Retzlaff has had a few misfires during Fall camp, but he's also made some really nice throws. He did not have a bad week this week, not at all, he just didn't have the "wow" moments like Bohanon had.
In the opinion of this author, the quarterback competition will probably extend into this week.
3. There is a lot of mouths to feed at wide receiver
Darius Lassiter looks like a wide receiver that could lead BYU in receiving. Chase Roberts is proven and he will certainly be on the field. Don't forget about Kody Epps who has been productive when healthy. Those three veteran wide receivers will be on the field a lot.
Keelan Marion is one year older in the system and looks like one of the more improved players on offense. And what about Parker Kingston? Kingston was in the rotation last year and his body is more prepared for the physicality of Power Four football.
Then there's Jojo Phillips, who Aaron Roderick said would "be in the mix" this season. Phillips has added 15 pounds to his 6'5 frame and he continues to make plays.
That's six wide receivers who played last season.
Then there's Cody Hagen. Hagen is a recently returned missionary, but his talent is undeniable and he's already showing flashes in Fall camp. If he can stay healthy, Hagen is already one of the best wide receivers on the roster. It feels like he will need to see the field at some point as well.
Fesi Sitake has a problem on his hands: he has too many mouths to feed. Fortunately, that's the best kind of problem to have in college football. In the transfer portal era, it's important to give your up-and-coming players like Jojo Phillips and Cody Hagen the opportunity to see the field early. That will be a balancing act that Fesi Sitake will have to manage throughout the season.
4. Jay Hill has tough decisions to make at the safety positions
Speaking of deep position groups, the safety group is one of the deepest on the roster. There are legitimately 6-7 players competing for the two starting spots. Jay Hill has a couple tough decisions to make in those position battles.
Micah Harper is healthy. Harper is the most experienced player in the room and he's been productive ever since he arrived at BYU. Harper is going to be on the field whether it's at safety or nickel.
Talan Alfrey has been getting a lot of run with the first-team defense. Alfrey missed most of the 2023 season due to injury.
When injuries decimated the safety position, Crew Wakley stepped up and became one of the most consistent players on defense.
Tanner Wall had the defensive play of the week with a hit stick on a Keelan Marion jet sweep. Wall played well at safety for BYU until he suffered a season-ending injury in 2023.
True freshman Tommy Prassas has been getting a lot of reps with the first-team defense as well. Prassas will go down as one of the better players from the 2024 class.
Faletau Satuala's physical gifts are off the charts. Similar to Cody Hagen, it feels like Satuala needs to see the field in some capacity for the BYU defense.
Ethan Slade started most games for BYU at safety in 2023 after injuries to guys like Micah Harper and Talan Alfrey.
5. A drop-off after LJ Martin
LJ Martin's health has been in question throughout the offseason. Martin told the media that he was "participating in everything" during the first week of camp, but until he runs onto the field in week one, his injury status is going to be a question mark.
BYU has a few options to replace Martin should he not be available early in the season, namely Hinckley Ropati, Miles Davis, and Pokaiaua Haunga. While all three of those guys could turn out to be good players for BYU in 2024, none of them have the abilities that LJ Martin has. Martin has a unique combination of size, speed, and vision that the other running backs simply don't have.
In the opinion of this author, BYU can win games in September without Martin. But BYU's offense won't reach its potential unless Martin is fully healthy and able to get a lot of carries.
6. First-team offensive line is coming together
The first-team offensive line is starting to come together. Caleb Etienne will start at left tackle according to offensive line coach TJ Woods. Weylin Lapuaho and Connor Pay will start at left guard and center, respectively. Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa has been running with the first team at right guard, and Brayden Keim is a lock to start at right tackle.
Leausa is the only name on this list that isn't a lock to start. Sonny Makasini is another name to watch at right guard.