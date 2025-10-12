Social Media Reacts to BYU's Double Overtime Thriller Against Arizona
The Cardiac Cougs are back for a second consecutive season. On Saturday night, no. 18 BYU overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Arizona Wildcats. At one point in the fourth quarter, ESPN analytics gave the Cougars just a 7% chance to win.
Social media exploded in the fourth quarter as BYU made the improbable comeback. In this article, we will recap some of the best social media reactions.
The Cardiac Cougs
Last season, BYU had a reputation for winning close games. Apparently, the Cougars refuse to let that reputation go away. There were multiple accounts that have started to take note of BYU's ability to win so many close games.
Former BYU great Austin Collie even took the opportunity to bring out his infamous quote from 2008: magic happens.
Bear Bachmeier is Becoming a Name
Bear Bachmeier is starting to became a national name in college football. BYU turned to the true freshman down the stretch and he delivered, scoring BYU's final two touchdowns on the ground.
PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman believes Bachmeier has the "it" factor, Wasserman just used a slightly different description for the true freshman.
Liam Blutman joked that Bachmeier is the best thing to happen to BYU since Jimmer Fredette.
One viewer noticed Bachmeier signaling to the sideline to go for two after BYU scored the late touchdown that sent the game to overtime. Sitake overruled the true freshman.
Few Undefeated Teams Remain
Only a few undefeated teams remain in college football. In fact, BYU is 6-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. 10 teams in college football and 11 teams are undefeated (Miami is 5-0).
Player Reactions
A few BYU players went to social media after the game to celebrate the win. BYU cornerback Therrian Alexander III joked that it was time to eat and sleep in preparation for church tomorrow.
BYU safety Raider Damuni played along with the Cardiac Cougs moniker. Damuni left the game in the first half with an injury and he was missed. The BYU run defense wasn't as stout with Damuni in the lineup. His status for next week's game against rival Utah is unknown.