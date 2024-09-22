Social Media was Buzzing During BYU's Win Over Kansas State
On Saturday night, BYU shocked the college football world with a dominant 38-9 victory over no. 13 Kansas State. With the win, BYU improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play. At the end of the first half and the start of the second half, BYU went on a 28-0 run that included two non-offensive touchdowns. Social media was buzzing during the scoring run.
SportsCenter called Kingston's punt return touchdown a candidate for the play of the year.
DraftKings called it the "greatest punt return ever."
Barstool Sports said Kingston "made the impossible possible."
One college football fan summarized it best, saying "No one on earth is having more fun than BYU football is right now."
One college football account said the "stadium was about to explode." They were right - the play could have registered on the Richter scale.
BYU's home environment has been recognized as one of the toughest places to play in college football. Especially at night.
There were a few Kansas State fans that had a lot riding on Saturday's result. One fan boldly (and jokingly) claimed he would get baptized if BYU won.
One post on "X", in particular, got a lot of attention this week. A Kansas State fan was confident enough to make an obscure promise about Saturday night's game (language warning):
The Taco Bell post was tallying hundreds of thousands of impressions as BYU started to run up the score against Kansas State. As of this writing, it has 2.8 million impressions. It appears BYU may have even trolled the fan after the game with this post.
A nightmare night for Kansas State was a potentially season-altering win for the Cougars.