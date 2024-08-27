SP+ Predicts a Relatively Close Game Between BYU and Southern Illinois
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program are set to kickoff the 2024 season on Saturday against FCS foe Southern Illinois. The Salukis, who are one of the top programs in the FCS, have fared well against FBS program over the last few years. BYU, on the other hand, is a perfect 18-0 against FCS teams all time.
SP+, a predictive algorithm created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, expects a relatively close game between BYU and Southern Illinois. SP+ gives BYU just a 70% chance to win with an expected final score of 34-26. SP+ higher on the Saluki's chances of pulling off the upset than the oddsmakers in Vegas.
The opening line for this game had BYU as a 19.5-point favorite. That line has shrunk to BYU -14.5 over the last few days. The combination of Southern Illinois' success against FBS foes combined with the question marks at quarterback for BYU has people betting on SIU to cover the spread.
"I’m really excited for the opportunity to go against Southern Illinois," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said in his Monday press conference. "A lot of people don’t know about them as an FCS program but they’re a powerhouse at the FCS level. Nick Hill is a really good head coach. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s going into his ninth year as a head coach just like I am. He’s coaching at his alma mater. I know how he feels about that since I do the same. If you look at what he’s done as a head coach and how his players play, it’s a huge compliment to his staff. They get their team ready to go. They’re a dangerous team. A few years ago they beat Northwestern and last year they beat Northern Illinois. They’ve won six games in their history against FBS opponents. Nick Hill has been attached to five of those wins, three as a coach and two as a player. They’re not going to come in here very shy. They’re going to come in here with excitement and energy to try to get a win. We want to make sure we give them our best shot when they arrive here in Provo."