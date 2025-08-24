SP+ Predicts the Final Score of BYU's Season Opener Against Portland State
It's game week for the BYU football program. With the season opener just six days away, ESPN's Bill Connelly released the score predictions for every game in week one. BYU is set to take on the Portland State Vikings. The Cougars are heavily favored - oddsmakers favor BYU by five touchdowns. Connelly likes BYU's chances to beat the spread.
Connelly gives BYU a 100% chance to win (rounded) with a projected final score of 55-0.
Portland State is a bad football team. The Vikings kicked off their 2025 season on Saturday with a 42-0 loss to Tarleton State. Against Tarleton State, they allowed over 300 yards on the ground for an average of 7.9 yards per carry.
The Vikings could not get anything going on offense either. Portland State had a quarterback battle during Fall Camp and they played three quarterbacks against Tarleton State. All three quarterbacks were ineffective. Portland State combined to throw 18/35 for 169 yards and 3 interceptions. Starter Gabe Downing found some success moving the football, but a pair of interceptions cost Portland State points. Tyrese Smith arguably had the most success as a running quarterback - he finished with 50 rushing yards on 10 carries.
BYU will be able to move the ball freely on the ground. LJ Martin and Sione Moa will simply be too much for the Portland State defense to handle. The key for BYU will be to give Bear Bachmeier as many reps in the passing game as possible. Bachmeier, a true freshman, will be making his first start against Portland State. It's possible that Bachmeier and the starters could only play 2-3 quarters if the game gets out of hand early. Every rep for Bachmeier will be critical while he gets ready to take on his first FBS opponent the following week.
BYU's week two opponent is Stanford. The Cardinal struggled in week zero as well, mostly on the offensive end. Stanford lost 23-20 to Hawaii even though the Rainbow Warriors were forced to play a clearly injured quarterback in the second half.
Stanford went with sixth-year senior Ben Gulbranson at quarterback. Gulbranson and the Stanford passing attack really struggled - enough that Stanford might go with a different quarterback against BYU. Stanford gets the week off before taking on BYU in week two.