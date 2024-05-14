Sportsbooks are Not High on BYU Football in 2024
Now that college football rosters are beginning to settle, sportsbooks across the country are releasing college football win totals for the 2024 football season. Four different sportsbooks have set the over/under for BYU's win total at 4.5: FanDuel, BetOnline, Circa Sports, and Action Network.
Circa Sports set the under line at -135 odds. That means Circa Sports believes it's more likely that BYU wins four games or less than it is that they win five games or more. To place a bet on the under win total, you would have to bet $135 to win $100 back.
4.5 win total is tied for second to last in the Big 12 ahead of only Houston. Below are the Big 12 win totals from Circa Sports.
- Utah - 9.5
- Kansas State - 9
- Kansas - 8
- Texas Tech - 8
- Arizona - 7.5
- UCF - 7.5
- TCU - 7.5
- Iowa State - 7.5
- Oklahoma State - 7.5
- West Virginia - 6.5
- Colorado - 5.5
- Cincinnati - 5.5
- Baylor - 5
- BYU - 4.5
- Arizona State - 4.5
- Houston - 4
Circa Sports expects a competitive Big 12 in 2024. Five different teams have win totals of 7.5.
BYU's low win total is driven by a few things: a bad finish to the 2023 season, a challenging 2024 schedule, and uncertainty at quarterback. BYU didn't do themselves a lot of favors in the non-conference scheduling department either. BYU has two back-to-back road games at SMU and Wyoming. Going 2-0 during that stretch is going to be a tall task, so oddsmakers likely expect BYU to drop one of those games.