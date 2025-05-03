Stanford Quarterback Transfer Bear Bachmeier Commits to BYU Football
BYU has landed its potential quarterback of the future. On Saturday, Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier committed to the Cougars, he told Pete Thamel of ESPN. Bear has been on BYU's campus visiting with his brother, fellow Stanford transfer Tiger Bachmeier. The two brothers told Thamel earlier in the week that they want to play together. However, as of this writing, Tiger has not committed to BYU.
Bear and Tiger are the younger brothers of former Boise State, Louisiana Tech, and Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Hank Bachmeier played against BYU as the quarterback for Boise State.
Bear is a four-star quarterback that signed with Stanford as part of the 2025 recruiting class. Bear held an offer from BYU out of high school before he decided to sign with Stanford. He also had competing offers from Georgia, Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame, Utah, and Texas A&M. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class.
Shortly after Bear arrived at Stanford, Stanford fired head coach Troy Taylor. That prompted Bear to enter the transfer portal and his brother followed suit.
Bear will be a true freshman in 2025. Therefore, he could redshirt in 2025 and have four years of eligibility starting in 2026. He becomes the potential quarterback of the future after Jake Retzlaff graduates.
Bachmeier will compete against McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet for the backup quarterback job in Fall camp. The winner of that job will have the best odds to win the starting job in 2026.
Bear is a true dual-threat quarterback. He is a talented runner and he has a really strong arm. There's a reason he was a coveted recruit coming out of high school. He has the talent to be an ideal fit in Aaron Roderick's offense. He fits the mold of dual-threat quarterbacks that have had a lot of success in Aaron Roderick's offense like Jaren Hall, Jake Retzlaff, and Zach Wilson.
Now the attention turns to Tiger Bachmeier, a wide receiver. Bachmeier spent the last two years as a starting wide receiver for Stanford.