Strengths and Question Marks for BYU’s Incoming Transfers

The transfer window for college football programs is now closed. While programs can still add players that are still in the portal, most of BYU's transfer activity is in the rearview window. From here on out, BYU will just be looking to finalize the last few roster spots.

In this article, we'll look at the chief strengths and question marks of BYU's incoming transfers.

1. Cade Uluave - LB

Strength: When he rushes the passer, he rarely misses

Uluave had 20 quarterback pressures last year at Cal despite rushing the quarterback only 44 times. That 45% pressure rate would have ranked first on BYU's defense in 2025. For Context, Jack Kelly had the best pressure rate among BYU defenders with 29.3%. Uluave had the second most quarterback pressures among linebackers with similar pass rush attempts.

Cal used Uluave very sparringly as a pass rusher, but that's a skill that Kelly Poppinga will need to utilize in 2026.

Question Mark: Can he clean up the missed tackles like he did at the end of 2025?

Missed tackles had been a bit of an issue for Uluave early in his career. He missed 23% and 21% of tackles in 2023 and 2024, respectively. He missed 27% of tackles in the first five games of the 2025 season. Then something clicked.

Over the last six games of the season, Uluave missed just 4% of his tackles. The improvement was so drastic that it seems like he might have found something or cleaned up his technique.

If he can clean up a few of the missed tackles, there will be very few weaknesses in his game.

2. Walker Lyons - TE

Strength: He has flashed his high ceiling as a pass-catcher

Walker Lyons was a four-star recruit because of his high ceiling as a pass-catcher. Lyons had almost identical receiving yards as a sophomore at USC (223) than Carsen Ryan did at UCLA as a sophomore (205). Carsen Ryan came to BYU and had over 600 receiving yards last season.

Lyons has the potential to be just as effective in BYU's offense. Lyons had three contested targets and three contested catches in 2025. In general, BYU's pass-catchers struggled to make contested catches in 2025. Lyons' three contested catches would have been tied for second most on BYU's offense last season. Lyons has an underrated ability to gain yards after the catch, too. Lyons averaged 5.8 yards per reception after the catch at USC. That was better than some of BYU's top receivers last year like Cody Hagen (5.5), Chase Roberts (4.6), and Jojo Phillips (2.8).

Question Mark: Can Walker Lyons be the run blocker that Carsen Ryan was for BYU?

Carsen Ryan was very effective as a run blocker in 2025, and it made BYU's offense much more difficult to defend. Lyons has flashed his potential as a very good run blocker at USC. Lyons' PFF run-blocking grade was better than Carsen Ryan's in 2025. Will Lyons be able to make a similar impact in BYU's offense?

3. Paki Finau - OL

Strength: Pass blocking

Finau appeared in 12 of 13 games for Washington in 2025 and he started four games at left guard. He also got some snaps at right tackle. Finau played well, allowing just one quarterback hit and no sacks in 229 pass-blocking snaps. The only quarterback hit allowed came when he was playing right tackle. When he was at guard, he never allowed the defense to touch the quarterback.

Question Mark: Which position best suits him for the future?

Paki Finau has the frame to play either guard or tackle. It remains to be seen where he will fit in the rotation at BYU. Either way, we expect him to find a starting role for BYU right away.

4. JR Sia - OL

Strength: His trajectory is up and to the right

JR Sia was not a starter for Utah State going into the season. He was inserted into the lineup against Texas A&M when the Aggies offensive line was struggling. Sia played well enough to earn his first start the following week against Air Force. He started 10 of the final 11 games of the season. Sia's pass-rush grades got better and better as the season progressed. After allowing three sacks in his first seven games, he allowed one sack his last five games. Sia was a freshman in 2025 and he was recruited by the likes of Utah, Virginia, and Nebraska coming out of high school. His trajectory is heading in the right direction.

Question Mark: How quickly can he be ready for P4 competition?

Sia's lone sack allowed in the last five games came against Washington. One of the biggest differences between the P4 and G6 is the trenches, and Sia hasn't consistently faced the pass rushers that he would face in the Big 12. BYU wouldn't have brought him in if they didn't think he could get there eventually, but it remains to be seen how quickly he can be ready for P4 competition.

5. Kyler Kasper - WR

Strength: Kasper's ability to make contested catches is exactly what BYU needs

As a unit, BYU's returning wide receivers have one common deficiency: consistently making contested catches. BYU wide receivers had only 13 contested catches in 2025 and 9 of those came from Chase Roberts. BYU really needed to add a wide receiver that can make contested catches, and that's Kasper's chief strength. For that reason, we believe he could start right away if he stays healthy.

Kasper is all of 6'6 and he can jump. When healthy, he has the upside to be one of the best contested pass-catchers that BYU has seen in a long time.

Question Mark: Can he stay healthy?

Nearly every year he was at Oregon, Kasper started the year in the rotation at wide receiver. However, a string of injuries limited his availability. Before he can hope to win a starting spot at BYU, he will need to stay healthy.

6. Zak Yamauchi - OL

Strength: Yamauchi made starts as a freshman

Yamuachi started three games for Stanford as a true freshman. It's really challenging for any true freshman to do that, but it's especially challenging for a returned missionary offensive lineman. Yamauchi got back into football shape fast enough to earn some starts.

Question Mark: How quickly can he improve as a pass blocker?

Yamauchi allowed 4 sacks in three starts last year. He will have to improve as a pass blocker to win a starting spot. He was only a freshman and there is still a lot of room for him for him to improve. The question is how quickly can he improve as a pass blocker?

7. Jayven Williams - CB

Strength: Williams stepped into the SEC and played well right away

Jayven Williams transferred from Kennesaw State to Mississippi State and played well right away. In his first 270 snaps, he allowed just 89 receiving yards. His worst game came in the regular season finale against a very good Ole Miss offense. He is absolutely talented enough to step in and play the Mory Bamba role.

Question Mark: Can he find a way to be more disruptive?

Jayven Williams has been good at preventing targets, but when he is targeted, he could be more disruptive. He had just one PBU and one interception in 2025. Can he find a way to be more disruptive at BYU?

8. Roger Saleapaga - TE

Strength: He proved himself as a blocker at Oregon

Roger Saleapaga was in a room full of future NFL tight ends at Oregon. He carved out a role for himself as a run blocker. Saleapaga was tasked with run blocking on 111 of 165 of his offensive snaps.

Question Mark: Can Saleapaga be the pass-catcher that he was in high school?

Saleapaga had only three catches at Oregon, but he was a coveted receiving tight end coming out of Orem High School. Can Saleapaga become the pass-catcher that he was recruited to be coming out of high school? If he does, BYU's offense will have multiple pass-catching threats at tight end. It's been a long time since they've been able to say that.

9. Jake Clifton - LB

Strength: He has starting experience in the Big 12

Jake Clifton became a starting linebacker for Kansas State in 2023 prior to leaving for his mission. Clifton knows the league, and he knows what it takes to win the league as well. Clifton was a role player on the 2022 Big 12 champion Kansas State team and he played 11 defensive snaps in the championship game.

Question Mark: How quickly can he shake the mission rust?

BYU fans know how hard it can be to transition from missionary service to big-time college football. After arriving home in October, how quickly can Clifton be ready to play?

