On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the latest top 25 rankings. Despite Indiana falling all the way from no. 8 to no. 14, BYU stayed at no. 10 in the latest rankings. In this article, we break down why BYU didn't move up in the rankings and what it means with one regular season game to go.

"Style Points" Officially Burned BYU

On Saturday, Wake Forest beat a terrible Georgia Tech team in convincing fashion. The Yellow Jackets are currently ranked 79th in FPI. Meanwhile, BYU needed triple overtime to beat a Kansas team that is better than its record suggests. The Jayhawks are 43rd in FPI.

Apparently, Wake Forest impressed the committee enough to leapfrog BYU. "Style points" have been a talking point throughout the season, as BYU has either let its opponents back in games or turned down the chance to add more points at the end of games. Style points, or a lack thereof, officially burned BYU this week.

There is nothing on Wake Forest's resume that suggests they should be ahead of BYU. They have one ranked over no. 19 Louisville. BYU has two ranked wins over no. 4 Notre Dame and no. 16 Arizona. BYU's strength of schedule is 30th while Wake Forest's strength of schedule is 58th.

BYU was ranked ahead of Wake Forest last week for that exact reason. The only reason Wake Forest surpassed BYU was due to the eye test.

If BYU has the chance to add style points against Cincinnati on Saturday, they simply have to do it. Their playoff fate could depend on it.

BYU is Not Safely in the Field

Going into the final week of the regular season, BYU is not in a "win-and-in" scenario. BYU still needs some help. Allow us to explain.

If the season ended today, the cut line for at-large teams this year would be #11. However, that cut line could move depending on the outcomes of conference championship games. There are two teams behind BYU that could earn automatic bids to the playoff: no. 11 Texas Tech and whoever plays in the Big Ten championship against UCLA (more on UCLA in a moment).

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If Texas Tech wins the Big 12 and someone other than UCLA wins the Big Ten, BYU would be pushed out of the playoff. Therefore, BYU needs help to be safely in the field going into championship weekend.

What Would BYU Need to Be Safely in the Field?

While it's true that BYU is not safely in the field, it wouldn't take much for BYU to be comfortably in the field come this time next week. If BYU moves up even one spot to no. 9 in the final rankings, it would feel a lot more comfortable going into Selection Sunday.

The UCLA-USC outcome is, by far, the most important national game for BYU's playoff hopes next week. If UCLA loses to USC, it will open up an at-large spot for BYU, and the Cougars could still make the playoff regardless of who wins the Big Ten and Big 12 championship games. If UCLA beats USC, it gets a lot more dicey.

In the scenario where UCLA beats USC, BYU would need at least one of the following to happen to make it to the playoff:

TCU upsets No. 11 Texas Tech OR Texas Tech loses Big 12 and stays behind BYU in CFP rankings Either no. 8 Wake Forest OR no. 9 Miami lose before losing the conference championship game No. 8 UCLA wins the Big Ten championship No. 6 Alabama loses to Auburn

Using FPI probabilities, what are the chances that at least one of five teams ranked around BYU loses this weekend (Alabama, Miami, Wake Forest, UCLA, Texas Tech)? There is a 72% chance that one of those two teams will lose. That's mostly because UCLA-USC is a coin flip. If UCLA wins, there is only a 45% chance that one of the other teams will lose.

Beyond that, Texas Tech has a 36% chance to win the Big 12 and UCLA has a 16% chance to win the Big Ten. The odds of either UCLA winning the Big Ten or Texas Tech not winning the Big 12 is 70%. So if you put those two numbers together, there is a 92% chance that at least one of those things will go BYU's way.

If the Season Ended Today

If the season ended today, no. 10 BYU would face no. 7 Miami on the road in the first round of the College Football Playoff. However, it's more likely that the bracket will look quite different by Selection Sunday depending on the outcomes of conference championship games.

The newest CFP bracket. pic.twitter.com/OkC5qe22JA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2026

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