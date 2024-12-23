Texas Transfer Tausili Akana Commits to BYU Football
On Monday, Texas transfer and former four-star recruit Tausili Akana committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Akana, a BYU target in high school, was the second highest-rated recruit in the state of Utah in the 2023 class. In terms of high school recruiting profiles, he comes to Provo as one of the most talented edge rushers to ever sign with the Cougars.
And BYU fans will get to watch him for multiple years.
Akana will have three years of eligibility remaining at BYU. He spent two years at Texas, one of which he used his redshirt season. As a high four-star recruit coming out of Skyridge High School, Akana had offers from all over the country, including offers from LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, Baylor, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington among others.
Akana committed to BYU after taking an official visit over the weekend.
In two years at Texas, Akana played just a handful of snaps for the Longhorns on defense. When he did play, he lined up at linebacker. He was listed at 220 pounds in 2024. If he can add 15-20 pounds, he has the potential to become the talented edge rusher that he was recruited to be in high school.
For a BYU defense that has struggled to get after the passer over the last few years, Akana is the kind of player that could elevate BYU's pass rush. In terms of ceiling, Akana's ceiling is as high as any defensive end BYU has signed over the last decade. Paired with fellow new addition Hunter Clegg, BYU's defensive ends are suddenly one of the most talented position groups on the roster.
Akana is extremely quick off the line of scrimmage and he has a natural ability to get after the quarterback. Akana has a rare closing speed and can get after the quarterback when it appears a sack is unlikely. It was that athleticism that made him a high four-star recruit in high school.
BYU did very, very well to land Akana. The Cougars are set to lose every starter from the 2024 defensive line. If BYU is going to make another run at the Big 12 title in 2025, they have to reload in the trenches. Getting Akana in the fold is a major step towards reloading at that position.
The defensive line is clearly a priority for BYU in the transfer portal. BYU has added defensive linemen Hunter Clegg and Anisi Purcell over the last several days.