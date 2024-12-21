Texas Transfer Tausili Akana on Campus for a BYU Visit
On Friday, Texas transfer Tausili Akana posted an update from BYU's campus while on a visit. Akana was in the Marriott Center attending BYU basketball's home game against Florida A&M. Akana, a defensive end, has emerged as one of BYU's top transfer targets.
Akana, who will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school, was the second highest-rated recruit in Utah in the 2023 recruiting class. Akana had offers from all over the country, including offers from LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, Baylor, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington among others.
In two years at Texas, Akana played just a handful of snaps for the Longhorns on defense. When he did play, he lined up at linebacker. He was listed at 220 pounds in 2024. If he can add 15-20 pounds, he has the potential to become the talented edge rusher that he was recruited to be in high school.
For a BYU defense that has struggled to get after the passer over the last few years, Akana is the kind of player that could elevate BYU's pass rush. In terms of ceiling, Akana's ceiling is as high as any defensive end BYU has signed over the last decade.
Akana is extremely quick off the line of scrimmage and he has a natural ability to get after the quarterback. Akana has a rare closing speed and can get after the quarterback when it appears a sack is unlikely. It was that athleticism that made him a high four-star recruit in high school.
BYU would do very, very well to land Akana. The Cougars are set to lose every starter from the 2024 defensive line. If BYU is going to make another run at the Big 12 title, they have to reload in the trenches. Getting Akana in the fold would be a major step towards reloading at that position.
The defensive line is clearly a priority for BYU in the transfer portal. BYU is hosting another defensive lineman, SUU transfer Anisi Purcell, for a visit this weekend as well.