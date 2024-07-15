The 10 Fastest BYU Players on EA Sports College Football
The EA Sports college football video game is officially back. Here are the 10 fastest BYU players in the game, headlined by BYU running back Miles Davis.
Honorable mentions just outside the top 10: Raider Damuni (88) and Faletau Satuala (88). Darrien Stewart, a walk-on safety, and Zion Allen would have been in the top 10 except he transferred out of the program. Allen has a speed rating of 94.
Tie 10. Faletau Satuala - 88
BYU true freshman Faletau Satuala has a speed rating of 88. Satuala was one of the top recruits in the state of Utah in the 2024 class.
Tie 10. Raider Damuni - 88
Raider Damuni is a candidate to have a breakout season for BYU in 2024. He is one of the fastest players on BYU's roster in the game.
9. LJ Martin - 89
Sophomore running back LJ Martin will be a fun running back to use in the game. He has a speed rating of 89 and a truck rating of 88.
8. Keelan Marion - 90
BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion has a speed rating of 90. Marion is a candidate to have a breakout season for the BYU offense both on offense and as a kick returner. He flashed his speed against West Virginia last year with a kickoff that returned for a touchdown - the play was called back due to a holding penalty.
7. Jakob Robinson - 90
BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson is one of the highest-rated BYU players in the game. He has a speed rating of 90. Robinson has the chance to be one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12 this season.
6. Micah Harper - 91
Micah Harper is the second best player on BYU's roster according to EA Sports. He has a speed rating of 91.
5. Kody Epps - 92
BYU wide receiver Kody Epps is one of the three fastest players on BYU's offense in the game.
4. Tre Alexander - 95
True freshman Tre Alexander was brought to BYU to bring his speed and length. His rating reflects that with a speed rating of 95.
3. Parker Kingston - 96
BYU wide receiver and punt returner Parker Kingston is one of BYU's fastest players with a 96 speed rating.
2. Evan Johnson - 96
BYU cornerback Evan Johnson is one of the fastest players on the roster. Johnson is competing for a spot in the two-deep at cornerback this Fall.
1. Miles Davis - 97
BYU running back Miles Davis is poised to take on a bigger role within the BYU offense this season. Davis is the fastest player on the team according to EA Sports.