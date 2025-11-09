The 10 Highest-Graded Players From BYU's Loss to Texas Tech
BYU suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders outclassed the Cougars in all three phases of the game, and they gave BYU a lot to work in if they are going to rematch Texas Tech in the conference title game next month. In this article, we will look at the 10 highest-graded players (minimum 15 snaps played).
1. Jack Kelly - 73.9
It's not surprising to see senior linebacker Jack Kelly at the top of this list. When the BYU defense made a big play, it was Jack Kelly that was involved more often that not. He had three quarterback pressures including two sacks.
He also held his own in coverage. Jack Kelly was the strength of the defense on Saturday.
2. Bruce Mitchell - 72.5
Bruce Mitchell was really the lone bright spot of the offense on Saturday. When BYU was able to run the football, although it wsa rare, it was usually behind Bruce Mitchell. He also allowed only one quarterback pressure, the lowest among the starting offensive linemen.
3. Evan Johnson - 71.7
Cornerback Evan Johnson played a good game on Saturday as well. He was targeted five times and allowed only one notable reception. On that play, Johnson was inches away from intercepting the football. Johnson held his own against some talented Tech wide receivers.
4. Raider Damuni - 70.2
Safety Raider Damuni made what would have been the play of the game if the offense had been able to put up more points. Down 13-0 in the closing seconds of the first half, Damuni had a pass breakup that kept BYU in the game going into halftime.
5. Tanner Wall - 69.3
Another member of the BYU secondary makes the top five. Overall, it was the defensive backfield that played the best on Saturday. The senior safety was never targeted in coverage. BYU had multiple coverage sacks on Saturday and Wall was a big part of that.
6. Chase Roberts - 69.0
Chase Roberts took some brutal hits on Saturday. He continued to get up time and time again. Roberts had 6 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.
7. John Taumoepeau - 68.7
When Tech had success running the football, it was typically on the edges. The interior defensive line held up well for BYU. Taumoepeau had four defensive stops, tied for second most behind only Jack Kelly. He also had a pair of quarterback pressures.
8. Keanu Tanuvasa - 67.1
Like his co-starter John Taumoepeau, Keanu Tanuvasa played well against the run on Saturday. He had the third best run defense grade.
9. Logan Lutui - 66.4
Logan Lutui had the best run defense grade among those with 15+ snaps. Lutui was credited with four defensive stops.
10. Andrew Gentry - 62.9
Andrew Gentry had the highest run blocking grade among the starting offensive linemen and he didn't allow a quarterback hit against a dangerous Texas Tech pass rush.