The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over Kansas State
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program are 4-0 and 1-0 in conference play. When the AP Poll comes out on Sunday, the Cougars will likely be ranked after dominating a top-15 team. Here were the 10 highest-graded players according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 10 snaps played).
1. Aisea Moa (LB) - 89.6
Aisea Moa only played 10 snaps against Kansas State but he impressed. Moa had three stops and a forced fumble in limited reps. Stops are defined as "tackles that constitute a 'failure' for the offense".
2. Jakob Robinson (CB) - 84.6
Jakob Robinson was critical in run support against Kansas State. He was actually BYU's highest-graded defender against the run. On the box score, Robinson was credited with seven total tackles and a quarterback hit.
3. Jonathan Kabeya (CB) - 83.4
True freshman Jonathan Kabeya's number was called when Evan Johnson left the game with an injury in the first quarter. Kabeya answered the bell. He had the highest coverage grade on Saturday night. He was targeted two times and didn't allow a reception. On one fourth down play in the fourth quarter, Kabeya had a PBU that resulted in a turnover on downs.
4. Mata'ava Ta'ase (TE) - 80.0
The highest-graded player on offense? Tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase. Ta'ase had the best run grade on the team.
5. Chase Roberts (WR) - 79.0
Death. Taxes. And Chase Roberts production. Roberts was again the most productive wide receiver for BYU. He was the highest-graded player for the Cougars on pass plays. Roberts finished with 2 receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. He overcame an early drop on the first drive.
6. Jake Retzlaff (QB) - 77.9
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff didn't put up gaudy numbers, but he took care of the football and capitalized on short fields. Retzlaff had two big-time throws and no turnover-worth plays.
There's certainly room for improvement for Retzlaff, but playing a clean game was a step in the right direction.
7. Harrison Taggart (LB) - 76.5
BYU linebacker Harrison Taggart makes the top 10 week in and week out. Taggart led BYU with 10 total tackles against Kansas State. PFF credited him with a team-high four stops and he also had an interception that setup a BYU touchdown.
8. Sione Moa (RB) - 75.4
What a performance from the true freshman. Sione Moa originally committed to Navy out of high school before flipping to BYU after his mission. The former 5A MVP out of Timpview was excellent, especially in the second half.
He led the Cougars with 76 yards on 15 carries. Moa got better and better as the game progressed.
Moa earned a spot in the rotation even when LJ Martin gets back. Moa and Martin could make a good tandem.
9. Weylin Lapuaho (OL) - 74.3
BYU offensive guard Weylin Lapuaho was the highest-graded BYU offensive lineman. He had a 91.5 pass-blocking grade - the highest by a wide margin.
10. Marque Collins (CB) - 73.7
Cornerback Marque Collins rounds out the top 10. Collins was targeted two times in coverage but he didn't allow a single reception. He also had a pass breakup.