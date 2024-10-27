The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over UCF
BYU is 8-0 and in sole possession of first place in the Big 12. Here are the 10 highest-graded players from BYU's win over UCF (minimum of 10 snaps).
1. Crew Wakley - 81.3
Crew Wakley was the highest-graded defender by a wide margin against UCF. Wakley finished with a team-high five tackles in the box score, and PFF credited him with three stops. A "stop" is a tackle that constitues a failure for the offense.
Wakley had the highest tackle grade and the highest coverage grade.
2. Isaiah Glasker - 77.9
Isaiah Glasker has become one of BYU's best players this season. Glasker led the team with four stops and he filled up the box score. He also had an interception, a tackle for loss (that looked like a sack to me, but was called a tackle for loss), a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.
3. Faletau Satuala - 74.9
True freshman Faletau Satuala was great in limited reps. Satuala had the best open field tackle of the game late in the fourth quarter. The next play, he had an interception.
Satuala is starting to flash why he was the highest-rated recruit in Utah and is making a case for more playing time.
4. Ryner Swanson - 74.6
Another true freshman, Ryner Swanson was the highest-graded player on offense. Swanson had one reception for 18 yards. He only played 13 total snaps but he made the most of his opportunities. Swanson has the highest ceiling of any player in the tight end room.
5. Parker Kingston - 73.3
Parker Kingston had 37 receiving yards on 4 receptions. He also beat the defense downfield and forced a pass interference call in the second half.
Kingston has always been fast, but he's starting to develop into not just a fast wide receiver, but a skilled one as well. He is poised to be a fixture in the BYU offense for years to come.
6. Darius Lassiter - 70.9
Darius Lassiter had 4 catches for 54 yards. Lassiter had perhaps the best individual effort of the game on a fourth down from midfield. Lassiter caught the ball 3-4 yards away from the first down. Lassiter broke a tackle and extended the football for the first down. That effort not only allowed BYU to score, it also prevented UCF from getting the ball back at midfield with a chance to tie the game.
7. Jake Retzlaff - 70.7
Jake Retzlaff was dominant in the first half, leading BYU to a 24-10 lead. Retzlaff was 12/19 for 200 yards and 2 total touchdowns in the first half. UCF's defense had been disruptive against Iowa State, finishing with one pick-six and another near pick-six. Retzlaff needed to protect the football and he did. He read the field well and led BYU's offense down the field. Retzlaff continues to get better and better.
8. Cody Hagen - 70.6
Another true freshman makes the list. Former four-star wide receiver Cody Hagen played his first meaningful snaps for the BYU offense. Hagen played 12 snaps total and he had one reception for 18 yards. On his one reception, Hagen ran a perfect out-breaking route and created a throwing window for Jake Retzlaff.
Don't be surprised if you see more of Cody Hagen in November. He's simply too talented to keep off the field for long. Maintaining his health is the top priority since he returned home from his mission on May 1.
9. Jack Kelly - 69.3
After a couple of quite games, Jack Kelly makes the top 10 once again. Kelly had a quarterback pressure that forced an interception. He also had two total tackles.
10. Tommy Prassas - 68.4
This is the first time since we've been making these lists that four true freshmen have made the top 10 in a single game. True freshman Tommy Prassas rounds out the top 10 with an overall grade of 68.4. Prassas had one stop in 13 total snaps.