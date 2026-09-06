The 10 Highest-Graded Players in BYU's Win Over Utah Tech

The BYU football program kicked off the 2026 season with a 63-7 win over Utah Tech. In this article, we'll break down the 10 highest-graded players according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 10 snaps played).

10. Kendal Wall - 77.6

Kendal Wall was a breakout player in Fall Camp after moving from defensive tackle to defensive end. Wall has made to most of his position change, earning a spot in the two-deep. Saturday was his first time playing meaningful snaps for BYU and he made the most of it. He was credited with a team high four defensive stops.

9. Bear Bachmeier - 78.3

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

Bear Bachmeier had a very efficient outing against the Trailblazers. He was 16/20 (80%) for 198 yards. He threw three touchdowns and no interceptions. Bachmeier was credited with one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. He also added four carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Bachmeier protected the football and managed the offense. He will face his first real test of the season next week against a good Arizona defense.

8. Bruce Mitchell - 78.7

BYU star center Bruce Mitchell was a preseason All-Conference selection for a reason. The veteran didn't allow any quarterback pressures and he had the second best run block grade per PFF.

7. Hunter Clegg - 78.8

BYU defensive end Hunter Clegg against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

Hunter Clegg was the highest-graded edge rusher against Utah Tech. Clegg only rushed the passer eight times and he generated one quarterback hurry. He was also credited with a defensive stop. Clegg is positioned to have a breakout true sophomore season.

6. Devaughn Eka - 86.6

True freshman running back Devaughn Eka graded well in his BYU debut. Eka led the Cougars in rushing with 59 yards on 8 attempts. 31 of his 59 yards came after contact. BYU's two true freshmen running backs - Devaughn Eka and Journee Tonga - ran for 97 yards on 10 attempts.

5. Paki Finau - 87.3

Washington transfer Paki Finau earned his first BYU start and he graded well. Finau started at left tackle and didn't allow any quarterback pressures. He also earned the best run-blocking grade. Next Saturday will be Finau's first true test at left tackle, but he performed as well as he could have against the Trailblazers.

4. Treyson Bourguet - 90.0

BYU backup quarterback Treyson Bourguet played well enough to crack the top 10. Bourguet was 1/2 for 15 yards and his only rush attempt went for 17 yards. Bourguet looked like a suitable backup in camp, and that translated to the Utah Tech game.

3. Therrian Alexander III - 90.4

Therrian Alexander III kicked off the season with a bang. Alexander managed to get his fingertips under the football for an interception on the first play of the game. Alexander was targeted only once and he didn't allow a reception.

2. Evan Johnson - 92.5

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

Evan Johnson picked up where he left off last season. Johnson was targeted three times and he allowed only four receiving yards. He made an acrobatic interception the third and final time he was targeted. Johnson is a star in Kelly Poppinga's defense and he showed why on Saturday.

Johnson and Alexander were advertised as one of the better starting cornerback duos in BYU history. They lived up to the hype in week one.

1. Legend Glasker - 92.9

In Legend Glasker's BYU debut, he was the highest-graded player on the team. Glasker was sensational, scoring three touchdowns on five touches. He finished with 65 receiving yards and 43 of those yards came after the catch. Glasker's debut will go down as one of the best true freshman debuts on BYU history.

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