5 BYU Players Who Could Crash the Big 12 All-Conference Team

On Monday, six BYU players were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team: running back LJ Martin, center Bruce Mitchell, defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, linebacker Cade Uluave, cornerback Evan Johnson, and safety Faletau Satuala.

In this article, we will highlight five BYU players that didn't make the preseason all-conference team, but could crash the party by season's end.

1. Andrew Gentry - OL

Andrew Gentry started all 14 games for BYU a season ago. It was Gentry's first full season as a starter after transferring in from Michigan. It's easy to forget that Gentry was disadvantaged heading into the 2025 season.

First, he was coming off a season-ending Lisfranc injury in 2024. Second, due to that injury, he was unable to participate in Spring Camp. His first reps at BYU came during 2025 Fall Camp.

Gentry was productive in his first year as a BYU starter. He allowed just one quarterback hit and one quarterback sack in 14 games. The only sack he allowed was against the vaunted Texas Tech defensive line in the Big 12 championship game.

Perhaps an underrated stat from Gentry's 2025 season: he was not flagged for a single penalty over the final six games of the season.

With a full offseason of health and a second year in BYU's offense, Gentry could be poised for a breakout season. If Gentry reaches his potential, he could be an All-Conference selection.

2. Walker Lyons - TE

BYU tight end Walker Lyons at Spring Camp | BYU Photo

There's a real opportunity for Walker Lyons to be one of BYU's leading receivers, if not the leading receiver, in 2026. With questions at the wide receiver position heading into 2026, the Cougars will feature a heavy dose of tight ends. We expect both Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga to play big roles in BYU's offense.

Lyons will have enough targets to rise to the level of an All-Big 12 tight end.

Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter was the preseason All-Conference selection at tight end. Last year, Carter had 55 catches for 624 yards. There is a chance for Lyons to surpass that production in 2026.

3. Isaiah Glasker - LB

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Portland State | BYU Photo

Isaiah Glasker had a breakout season for BYU's defense in 2024. He was on his way to another standout year in 2025 before he suffered an injury against Colorado. Prior to the Colorado game, Glasker was coming off one of the best performances of his career at East Carolin.

Glasker still played every game for BYU, but he clearly wasn't 100% during stretches of the season. Glasker's best performance in the back half of the season came against Georgia Tech in the bowl game. At that point, he had a few weeks to get healthy for that game.

If Glasker stays healthy in 2026 like he did in 2024, he could be one of the best linebackers in the league.

4. Nusi Taumoepeau - LB/Edge

BYU defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau against TCU | BYU Photo

BYU true freshman edge rusher Nusi Taumoepeau wasn't fully healthy in 2025. He suffered an injury during Fall Camp that forced him to miss the first five games of the 2025 season. Taumoepeau made his college debut against Arizona, and his role grew as the season progressed.

Taumoepeau finished the season with a pressure rate of 29.4%, the best on BYU's defense. Taumoepeau made his first start of his career against Georgia Tech, and he played really well once he was given more snaps. He led the Cougars with six quarterback pressures in that game on just 13 pass rush attempts.

Taumoepeau missed Spring Camp to have surgery on the injury he suffered in 2025. Now fully healthy, Taumoepeau is a candidate for a breakout season. If he can replicate his 2025 pressure rate at scale, he could be one of the best pass rushers in the league.

5. Bear Bachmeier - QB

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier warms up against East Carolina | BYU Photo

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier has a chance to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. Now a sophomore, Bachmeier has been able to develop a full offseason at BYU. Based on what we saw from him at Spring Camp, we expect Bachmeier to take a big step forward in 2026.

Noah Fifita was the All-Conference selection at quarterback last season, and he was named the preseason selection on Monday. In 2025, Fifita accounted for 3,444 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

As a true freshman in 2025, Bachmeier accounted for 3,560 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Statistically speaking, Bachmeier has a chance to surpass Fifita's 2025 production. If Bachmeier surpasses his 2025 production and wins at the same clip, he could be the best quarterback in the league by season's end.

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