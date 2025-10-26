The 10 Plays That Preserved BYU's Undefeated Season Against Iowa State
On Saturday, no. 11 BYU improved to 8-0 with a dramatic win over Iowa State. This time, it was an unthinkable comeback on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones. It was BYU's first win over Iowa State in program history.
Once trailing 24-10, BYU went on a 31-3 scoring run to win 41-27.
In this article, we will go through the 10 plays that sparked BYU's comeback and preserved BYU's undefeated season.
1. Logan Lutui interception
In our score prediction article for this game, we said Iowa State would come out with its hair on fire. Turns out, that was an understatement. The Cyclones punched BYU in the mouth and the punch was so devastating that it nearly knocked the Cougars out.
Then defensive end Logan Lutui stopped the bleeding.
Lutui dropped into coverage from his defensive end spot and intercepted Rocco Becht. Before that play, Iowa State was knocking on the door of taking a 24-7 lead. That wsa the first real change in momentum in this game.
2. Deep pass to Kingston to setup a field goal
Right after the first turnover of the game, BYU was facing a 3rd & 10 deep in their own territory. That's when Bear Bachmeier stepped up into the pocket and delivered a strike to Parker Kingston. Kingston took the pass from Bachmeier and picked up a bunch of yards after the catch for a 45-yard gain. That chunk play setup a Will Ferrin field goal to make it a one-score game.
3. Kingston touchdown to end the first half
Iowa State went on another dominant offensive drive to extend the lead to 24-10. A great kick return by Cody Hagen setup the BYU offense with good field position. With 1:45 left in the first half, Bachmeier led a 10 play, 60-yard touchdown drive. Bachmeier found Parker Kingston in the back of the endzone to cut the lead to 24-17 at the break.
The protection was perfect and Bachmeier capitalized.
That drive allowed the Cougars to take some momentum into the locker room.
4. Chase Roberts deep third down conversion
After taking some momentum into halftime, BYU was immediately faced with yet another third & long. That's when Bachmeier found Chase Roberts for a 27-yard gain to move the sticks. That completion setup another field goal by Will Ferrin to cut the lead to 24-20.
5. Viliami Pou'ha sack
After the BYU defense was bullied in the first half, Villiami Po'uha set the tone for the second half on Iowa State's first play from scrimmage. Po'uha shot inside and sacked Rocco Becht for a nine-yard loss. That led to Iowa State's first punt of the game.
6. Bear Bachmeier touchdown run
BYU capitalized on Iowa State's first punt of the game. The Cougars converted a pair of fourth downs and marched down the field for a touchdown. That marked a 17-0 run and BYU's first lead of the game at 27-24.
The drived was capped off by a nine-yard touchdown run by Bear Bachmeier. You could say there was a Bear on the loose in Ames.
7. Punt fumble
With the game tied at 27, BYU had a chance to take the lead. Instead, BYU's drive stalled and the Cougars went punted it back to Iowa State. That's when BYU gunner Kevin Doe pushed his blocker into the punt and Mory Bamba fell on it. Doe made one of the best plays of the season to give the ball back to the BYU offense.
8. Parker Kingston touchdown
With ideal field position, the BYU offense took the field. BYU was faced with another third & long (have you sensed the theme yet?). That's when Bear Bachmeier connected with Parker Kingston for a 27-yard touchdown. With pressure in his face, Bachmeier gave Kingston a chance. Kingston beat his first defender, but a second defender was coming over the top to help. Kingston jumped up and caught the contested ball to give BYU a 34-27 lead.
9. Faletau Satuala Pick-Six
With a 34-27 lead, Faletau Satuala delivered the knockout punch. Satuala stepped in front of a Becht pass and returned it for a touchdown. Satuala made the best play of his young BYU career and ended the shootout.
10. BYU's defensive ends take over
Facing a 14-point deficit, Iowa State had to throw the football. That's when the BYU defensive ends took over. Over the course of two possessions, Bodie Schoonover had a pair of sacks, Nusi Taumoepeau had a few quarterback pressures, and Tausili Akana had a pressure that forced Becht's third interception of the game.