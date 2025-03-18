The Backup Quarterback Battle Will Likely Extend Into Fall Camp for BYU
The battle for the backup quarterback job is one of the most important position battles of the offseason for BYU. McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet, who are entering their second seasons in the program, are the two quarterbacks competing to win the job. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake told the media on Monday that he thinks the battle will probably extend into Fall camp.
"You're looking who's going to get the valuable reps with the twos. Right now we have a situation where we can keep it balanced, but eventually we have to pick one."
Sitake says the battle for the backup job is "going to carry into Fall". "The truth will come down to who's going to get the valuable backup reps when we get to Fall because that's going to be the guy in the game. That's why I think the competition is going to carry into Fall, but has to be settled quickly and if we feel like there's a clear winner out of Spring, we'll get that done."
According to Sitake, Bourguet and Hillstead split the reps with the second-team offense during the scrimmage on Monday according to Sitake.
Aaron Roderick met with the media on Saturday. Roderick described the battle for the backup quarterback job as a "close" battle.
"There there have been days where I thought maybe there was some separation and then the next day the other guy will make a few good plays and keep it close," Roderick said. "I think the body of work right now is not large enough to make any statements about that. And my process in the past with choosing starting quarterbacks has always been to let it play out...eventually it gets to a point where everybody on the team knows who the starter is. I'm hoping that the same thing happens with a backup job, but I think that there needs to be a larger body of work for everybody to see how that shakes out. "
Regardless of who wins the job, Roderick feels confident knowing that both Hillstead and Bourguet have game experience. "I will say this though both of those guys can play. They've both proven they can play in D1 games, so it's not a lot of games, but both of them played enough that we know they can go in and win for us, and we'll see how it shakes up."