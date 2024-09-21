The BYU Game Against Kansas State Has Not Sold Out
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program are 3-0 as they prepare to kickoff Big 12 play with a home game against no. 13 Kansas State. Kansas State is coming off a dominant win over a ranked Arizona team.
BYU-Kansas State will be a night game at Lavell Edwards Stadium. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM Mountain Time and it's safe to expect an electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium. As of late Friday evening, 1,022 tickets were still available for sale on the BYU tickets website. That is down from last Sunday when 2,815 tickets were still available.
Historically speaking, this is a game BYU would sellout 100% of the time. Two undefeated teams. BYU hosting a top-15 team at home. A conference game in a power conference. This is the kind of game that BYU fans have dreamed of for years.
If this game does not sell out, it would be a glaring signal that the single game ticket prices are too high. Single game ticket prices have increased. Tickets in the upper bowl of the north endzone are listed at $95 each for the lower section of the upper bowl and $75 for the upper section of the upper bowl. On the very top row, fans can purchase tickets for $55 each.
The late kickoff could be a factor as well, but BYU fans are accustomed to late kickoffs. The Cougars have sold out many games in similar time slots before.
Nearly all of the available tickets are in the north endzone:
Tickets Available
West: 2
North: 931
East: 0
South: 89
BYU Whiteout Uniforms
This game will be a whiteout for both the players and the fans as BYU pays tribute to the 1996 team that went 14-1 and beat Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. That was the last time BYU and Kansas State played each other.
In July, BYU football unveiled a 1996 throwback uniform that they will wear against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener. The all white throwback uniform was actually an alternate uniform that BYU only wore once during the 1996 campaign. The special edition uniform is part of the celebration of 100 seasons of BYU football.
BYU-Kansas State will be the first time the Cougars have kicked off Big 12 play at home.