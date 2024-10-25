Cougs Daily

The Uniform Matchup for No. 11 BYU at UCF is Set

Casey Lundquist

Sep 14, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of the Brigham Young Cougars helmet against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of the Brigham Young Cougars helmet against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday, UCF announced that it will wear throwback helmets for its homecoming game against no. 11 BYU. The Knights will wear a 90's throwback helmet with all black uniforms.

On the opposite sideline, BYU will wear its royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This will be the first time BYU has worn this combination since 2023 against Arkansas. There will be a slight variation to this edition compared to the Arkansas game: BYU will wear royal facemasks with the royal helmets.

BYU Football
Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Hobbs Nyberg (23) celebrates with cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) after Heckard forced a turnover during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. BYU won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

2024 Uniform Combinations

BYU will wear unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024. Back in August, BYU revealed all the uniform combinations they will wear this season.

Southern Illinois - All Royal

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff against Southern Illinois
BYU QB Jake Retzlaff against Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.

SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly against SMU
BYU linebacker Jack Kelly against SMU / BYU Photo

BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.

Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms

Keanu Hill Wyoming
BYU Photo

BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.

Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms

BYU punt returner Parker Kingston returns a punt for a touchdown against Kansas State
BYU punt returner Parker Kingston returns a punt for a touchdown against Kansas State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.

Baylor - All white with royal trim

Chase Roberts catches a screen pass for a touchdown against Baylor
Chase Roberts catches a screen pass for a touchdown against Baylor / BYU Photo

For the fourth time in as many weeks, BYU wore white on white uniforms against Baylor. This time, BYU wore all white uniforms with the white helmets and royal trim.

Arizona - Classic royal home uniforms

BYU linebacker Aisea Moa against Arizona
BYU linebacker Aisea Moa against Arizona / BYU Photo

For the first time this season, BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms against Arizona.

Oklahoma State - Royal home uniforms

LJ Martin and Marque Collins Take the Field against Oklahoma State
LJ Martin and Marque Collins Take the Field against Oklahoma State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic home uniforms against Oklahoma State, except the facemasks were white instead of royal.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football