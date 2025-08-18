Three BYU Opponents Will be in Action in Week Zero
The 2025 college football season kicks off on Saturday. While BYU will be at home and counting down the days until kickoff, three of BYU's opponents will be in action, including BYU's first two opponents.
Kansas State vs Iowa State
Kickoff: 10:00 AM Mountain Time
Broadcast: ESPN
Not only the first college football game of the season, but the first Big 12 conference game of the season as well. The Wildcats and the Cyclones will face off in Dublin, Ireland in a matchup of two ranked teams. The winner of this game will be in a good position to compete for a conference championship once again in 2025.
BYU will take on Iowa State in October. The Cougars will have to travel to Ames one week after hosting rival Utah in Lavell Edwards Stadium. On paper, that is one of BYU's most challenging games. Unlike the other teams on this list, there will be plenty of opportunities to get some film on Iowa State before the Cougars take on the Cyclones.
Portland State vs Tarleton State
Kickoff: 2:30 PM Mountain Time
Broadcast: ESPN2
BYU will have an opportunity to scout its first opponent on Saturday when Portland State takes on Tarleton State. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and will kickoff in the afternoon.
Portland State was not a good team last season, especially on defense. The Vikings will look to rebound in 2025 starting with a home game against Tarleton State.
The last time BYU played Portland State was in 2017 when the Cougars won an ugly game in Provo.
Stanford vs Hawaii
Kickoff: 5:30 PM Mountain Time
Broadcast: CBS
BYU's first P4 opponent of the 2025 season will be a home game in week two against Stanford. The Cougars will get a first look at Stanford this Saturday when they take on Hawaii in Honolulu. The Cardinal will then have a week off before coming to Provo to take on BYU.
Stanford is going to be fascinating to watch. The Cardinal named a sixth-year senior as their starting quarterback after losing Bear Bachmeier to BYU. Had he not left for Provo, Bachmeier likely would have started for Stanford. Instead, it will likely be the true freshman Bachmeier leading the Cougars against his former team.
Stanford lost a number of projected starters in the Spring transfer window after losing their head coach. BYU will likely be favored in double digits in this game.