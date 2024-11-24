Three Games Will Determine BYU's Big 12 Title Hopes Next Week
On Saturday afternoon, BYU's comeback attempt fell short, and the Cougars lost 28-23 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. With the loss, BYU lost control of its destiny to the Big 12 championship game. BYU is not out of the race, however. In the final week of the regular season, three games will determine BYU's conference title hopes. We'll break down those three games in this article.
1. BYU vs Houston
First and foremost, BYU will need to beat Houston to keep its conference title hopes alive. If BYU loses, there's really no scenario where BYU would be in Arlington come conference championship weekend.
A win alone won't be enough, however. BYU will need some help from other teams in the Big 12. BYU needs either Arizona State or Iowa State to lose on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game. If either Arizona State or Iowa State wins, BYU will regain control of its own destinry.
Perhaps most notably, BYU-Houston will kickoff at 8:15 PM Mountain Time. So BYU will know whether they have a chance to play in the conference title game by the time this game kicks off.
2. Kansas State at Iowa State
This game will more than likely decide BYU's fate. If Iowa State loses to Kansas State, it would open the door to BYU going to the Big 12 championship game. Kansas State travels to Iowa State and the kickoff time is to be determined.
In this scenario, BYU would get a rematch against Arizona State in the Big 12 championship game.
If Iowa State beats Kansas State, BYU's fate would remain in the hands of Arizona State.
3. Arizona State at Arizona
Arizona State-Arizona is the third of three games that will determine BYU's conference title hopes. If Arizona State loses to rival Arizona, BYU would get a spot in the Big 12 title game.
In this scenario, BYU would take on Iowa State in the conference championship game.