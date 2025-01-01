Three New Year's Resolutions for BYU Football
Happy New Year's from all of us at BYU On SI. Thank you all for your readership and making 2024 such a fun season to cover BYU football. As we performed our year in review, it’s safe to say no one stuck to their 2024 resolutions more than BYU. Turning five wins into 11 is a remarkable story of self improvement, but as time marches on, so must BYU. Here are three resolutions that will help BYU ensure that by next New Year's day, they will be playing a football game.
Resolution 1: Gain weight
BYU was better along the lines of scrimmage in 2024 than they were in 2023, but they still have room to grow before they can hang with the highest levels of the sport. The offensive line was solid, but not where they were even three years ago. BYU ranked 40th in pass blocking and 69th in run blocking according to PFF, compared to 2022 when BYU was 1st and 15th in those respective categories. BYU did well considering the injuries, but the line also did about as well as their talent profile allowed. Brayden Keim and Sonny Makasini were former walk-ons. Connor Pay, Austin Leausa, and Weylin Lapuaho had a combined seven FBS offers coming out of high school. Caleb Etienne went from unplayable to First-Team all Big-12. That is a great success story, but BYU needs more. Fortunately, three of these players return while BYU will be adding highly-recruited talent in Andrew Gentry, Ethan Thomasen and Joe Brown. If BYU needs to take a step forward, that is a good start.
On the defensive line, BYU literally needs to gain weight. I love the defensive line talent added over the last three recruiting classes, but their bodies need transforming before they are ready to pass rush at the P4 level. Edge rushers Ephraim Asiata, Kinilau Fonohema, and incoming transfer Tausili Akana have all the talent in the world, but are currently listed at 210 on BYU’s roster. Incoming freshman Hunter Clegg is the best defensive prospect on the roster in my opinion, but he needs to shake of mission rust and do it quickly. BYU already has an experienced player coming back next year in Bodie Schoonover, but if BYU wants to be better than 107th in sacks in 2024, their young talent needs to get on the mass gainer.
Resolution #2: Install a security system
No one was better at taking the ball away from opponents than BYU, but few were worse at giving it right back. BYU ranked 107th in giveaways in 2024 (1.8 per game) which is staggering given where BYU’s offense has been over the last few years. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff started strong this season, but finished with 6 touchdowns to 7 interceptions over the last 6 games. Of Retzlaff’s 12 interceptions, 8 came inside the 40 when BYU reached scoring position. Turnovers were the difference between BYU being a good offense and a championship offense this season. BYU was third nationally in drives that reached scoring position, but 97th in points per drive that reached scoring position. A big piece of that was 10 turnovers this season inside the 30. If BYU can solve that issue, BYU will end 2025 in a better place than they started it.
Resolution #3: Take up boxing (except you Darius)
BYU needs to do a better job punching it in when they reach scoring position. BYU ranked 50th in redzone scoring, which is fine, but 93rd in redzone touchdown percentage. Part of this were BYU’s turnover issues, but BYU kicked 15 field goals inside the 30 this season. That is too many. This isn’t a broken offenses that requires wholesale changes, just improvements in situational execution. How do you do that? Start with resolutions 1 & 2. BYU was 3rd nationally in red zone touchdown scoring in 2021 because they had a dominant offensive line and took care of the football. I don’t know if third is a nationally realistic goal, but getting back into the top 40 could turn 11-2 into 13-0.