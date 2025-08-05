Three Objectives for BYU Football in Week Two of Fall Camp
The BYU football program is entering the second week of Fall Camp. With one week down and only two weeks to go before BYU transitions from camp to game prep, week two of Fall Camp will be really important. Here are three objectives for BYU in week two.
1. Trim Down the Quarterback Battle
BYU has a true three-way quarterback battle on its hands. BYU has been splitting first-team reps evenly between Treyson Bourguet, Bear Bachmeier, and McCae Hillstead. While it's true that all three deserve a shot to win the job, it's also true that a three-man race can only last so long. The longer the reps are divided, the longer the growing pains will be in September for the new quarterback.
At some point, BYU needs to trim the race from three to two. That would allow the two frontrunners two take more of the reps with the first-team offense. The most likely timing to trim the quarterback race would be after the first scrimmage. That would give BYU one more week to sort out the starter in camp. Then, BYU would give all the first-team reps to the starter in the 10-12 days leading up to the season opener.
That is by far the most critical objective for BYU in week two.
2. Get Hinckley Ropati Back on the Roster
BYU will be without running back Pokaiaua Haunga for the 2025 season. With Haunga on the roster, BYU is a little thin at running back behind LJ Martin and Sione Moa. The solution to the problem is already in the building, waiting for the green light from the NCAA: Hinckley Ropati. Ropati has appealed to the NCAA for another year of eligibility. He is waiting for a response from the NCAA.
While objective number two is out of BYU's control, it's still the second most important storyline of week two.
3. Find the DL and Let Them Gel
BYU has more talent along the defensive line than any other season in the Kalani Sitake era. While some of them have more college football experience than others, they lack experience playing together. High-level defensive line play requires the front four (or three) to be on the same page.
For week two, BYU needs to identify its core defensive line rotation and let them start to gel as a unit. The biggest obstacle will be the injury to Justin Kirkland. Jay Hill announced that Kirkland was dealing with a "dinged up" knee and didn't give a timeline for Kirkland's return. Kirkland is projected to start alongside Keanu Tanuvsa if he is healthy.
While Kirkland is sidelined, BYU will need to move forward with the players that are available.