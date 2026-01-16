Three Players in the Transfer Portal That Have Been Linked to BYU

On Friday, the transfer portal officially closes for college football players. While the Friday deadline will prevent players from entering the portal until next year, the players in the portal can commit to their next schools outside of the transfer portal window.

This week, three players in the transfer portal have been linked to BYU on social media.

1. CJ Tiller - Quarterback

Utah State transfer quarterback CJ Tiller entered the portal with two to three years of eligibility remaining. He reported an offer from BYU a few days later.

BYU has been in the market for a backup quarterback. For example, BYU hosted Michigan transfer quarterback Jadyn Davis for an official visit last week. Davis still hasn't made his transfer decision, so the BYU coaching staff continued to look into other options.

That's where Tiller comes in. Tiller committed to Boise State originally before transferring to Utah State. Given the transfer of McCae Hillstead, BYU has one more scholarship to allocate at quarterback, if they choose to use it.

2. Roger Saleapaga - Tight End

Former Orem High School standout Roger Saleapaga was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Roger is the younger brother of Keanu Saleapaga who was an offensive lineman at BYU from 2017-2020. Saleapaga committed to the Oregon Ducks where he spent the first two years of his college career.

Saleapaga entered the portal earlier this week. On Thursday, he posted an Instagram story from Provo with a picture of the "Y" mountain.

BYU already added a potential Carsen Ryan replacement in Walker Lyons, but Saleapaga is talented enough to add anyway. Saleapaga was the third-string tight end at Oregon behind two future NFL tight ends. Despite Oregon's depth at that position, he still played 165 offensive snaps in 2025.

3. Johntay Cook - Wide Receiver

Syracuse wide receiver transfer Johntay Cook was a five-star recruit coming out of high school when he signed with Texas. Cook eventually transferred to Syracuse where he played last season. Cook had a career high 549 receiving yards for the Orange in 2025.

Cook has had contact with a long list of schools, including BYU.

Former Texas and Syracuse WR Johntay Cook tells me these teams have contacted him since entering the Transfer Portal:



Auburn

North Carolina

Michigan

BYU

Florida State

+ others



Cook recorded 45 Receptions, 549 Receiving Yards, and 2 TD this past season for the Orange. 🍊



The… pic.twitter.com/lI0QRZTyjx — College Football Edits (@CollegeEdits) January 15, 2026

Cook would slide into the starting lineup if he picked BYU.

More BYU Football Coverage