Four-Star Wide Receiver Blake Wong Discusses New BYU Offer

On Sunday, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong picked up a scholarship offer from BYU wide receivers coah Fesi Sitake. Wong, a California native, is one of the top wide receivers out west in the 2027 recruiting class. We caught up with Wong to discuss his most recent offer from BYU.

While the scholarship offer is new, the relationship with BYU is not. "I’ve been in touch with coach Fesi since last June," Wong told BYU On SI. Wong is already familiar with BYU's campus as well - he took an unofficial visit to BYU in June of 2025.

Besides a well-established relationship with Fesi Sitake, Wong has other connections to the BYU football program. Wong was a freshman at Murrieta Valley High School in 2023 when now BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier was the starting quarterback. He is also family friends with redshirt freshman offensive lineman Caden McKee.

Wong has an obvious connection to the school as well - he is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Wong holds competing offers from the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA, Utah, Michigan State, Arizona State, and Purdue among others. It doesn't take long to see why Wong has become such a coveted recruit.

He has reliable hands and the ability to high-point the football and make contested catches. He is also gifted with the ball in his hands after the catch. He finished his junior season with 1,469 receiving yards, a single season record at Norco High School. He also had 20 receiving touchdowns, another Norco record. In one game against Murrieta Valley High school, his former school, he had a school record 280 receiving yards. You can check out his junior film below.

Jr Season film through 10 games

84 receptions

1469 yards, #2 CA (Norco season record)

20 TDs #3 CA (Norco season record)



280 Yds, 5 TDs vs MVHS (Norco single game record)

14 receptions vs Centennial (Norco Single game record)



Full Jr season highlight film… pic.twitter.com/4ypXNwrfWD — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) November 10, 2025

On his relationship with coach Fesi Sitake, Wong said, "Coach Fesi was really genuine, [he] really made an effort to get to know me."

Wong will be a name for BYU fans to remember over the next few months. As far as wide receivers go, Wong will be right at the top of the wish list with other coveted recruits like Bode Sparrow and Rob Larson. Wong has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the P4 level.

Wong tells BYU On SI that he has plans to come out to Provo for one of BYU's upcoming spring practices. The Cougars will kickoff spring camp at the end of this week and will wrap up camp by the end of March.