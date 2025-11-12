Three Takeaways from BYU's Tumble Down the CFP Rankings
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the second CFP rankings of the 2025 season. BYU came in at no. 12, down five spots after their blowout loss to Texas Tech. Here are our three takeaways from BYU's slide down the CFP rankings.
If the season ended today, BYU would be on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff.
Here are our five BYU-adjacent takeaways from the first rankings. But before we get into the takeaways, here is the full top 25.
The Initial CFP Top 25
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Utah
- Vanderbilt
- Miami
- Georgia Tech
- USC
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Iowa
- Pitt
- Tennessee
- USF
- Cincinnati
1. If the Season Ended Today, BYU Would Not Be In
If the season ended today, BYU would be two spots outside the College Football Playoff. The top 10 teams would make it into the field, then the ACC champion and the highest-ranked G6 champion would leapfrog BYU and make it into the field.
Where BYU was in last week and was in complete control of its own destiny, that is no longer the case. BYU would need a few teams ahead of them to lose to have a chance at an at-large bid.
2. There's Still a Chance to Get an At-Large Bid at 11-1
While the way BYU lost to Texas Tech certainly hurt their chances to be favorably viewed by the committee, there is still a chance to get an at-large bid at 11-1.
The teams ranked right ahead of BYU have some really challenging games remaining.
Texas has to play Georgia and Texas A&M. Oklahoma has to play Alabama. BYU really needs those two teams to lose.
Nothing would help BYU more than Notre Dame dropping one more game in November as well.
If BYU is 11-1, they will make the Big 12 title game. Historically, the committee hasn't punished teams for losses in conference title games if they are already in the field (see SMU last year). Therefore, BYU still has a chance to squeeze into the CFP as the Big 12 runner-up.
3. Beware of the Big Brands Behind You
While what we just said is true, there are a few big brands behind BYU that are capable of leapfrogging the Cougars and stealing their at-large spots.
Teams like USC, Michigan, and even Vanderbilt (not a big brand, but a member of the SEC), could leapfrog BYU if they win some of the big games they have remaining. Michigan could get a signature win against Ohio State. USC could upset the Oregon Ducks. Vanderbilt could get a ranked win over Tennessee.
It would really help the Cougars if some of the big brands behind them suffered a few losses as well.