Top Five BYU Players We Missed Playing with in EA Sports College Football Video Game
For the first time in 11 years, the EA Sports college football video game is coming back this week. The series went away following the release of NCAA Football 14 due to a class action lawsuit. NIL rule changes provided the legal framework for the game to be brought back as College Football 25.
A lot of really good players have passed through the BYU football program over the last 11 years. Today, we're looking back at five BYU players we wish we could have played with in the college football video game.
Author note: Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams were excluded from this list since they were on the roster in 2013 - the last year the game was produced. A moment of silence is in order, however, for BYU fans that missed out on this dynamic rushing duo in 2014.
5. Fred Warner
In a game that's all about offense, Fred Warner would have brought attention to the defensive side of the ball. Fred Warner did a little bit of everything at BYU. He racked up over 150 tackles, 7 interceptions, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 5 fumble recoveries.
Warner would have been the defender that every player controlled when BYU was on defense.
4. Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua was lightning in a bottle at BYU. When he was healthy, he was dynamic in every aspect. Injuries were the only reason Nacua didn't finish with more gaudy statistics in a BYU uniform. While he was in and out of the lineup, Nacua finished with nearly 1,800 yards and 16 touchdowns in two years at BYU.
His record-breaking rookie season in the NFL validated the talent that BYU fans saw firsthand. Nacua would have been a really fun player in the game.
3. Jaren Hall
Everyone that has played NCAA Football or Madden knows that a dual-threat quarterback is the secret ingredient to an unstoppable offense. Jaren Hall fits that description.
Hall was a dynamic passer worthy of a high rating, and his speed rating wouldn't have been bad either. Hall finished his BYU career with over 6,100 passing yards and a total TD/int ratio of 61:11.
2. Tyler Allgeier
After his performance in 2021, Allgeier would have been one of the higher-rated running backs in the game. Allgeier finished that season ranked fourth in the country in rushing yards with 1,606. Allgeier's 2021 campaign broke the BYU single-season rushing record.
1. Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson took the country by storm in 2020, and he would have been one of the top five players in the 2020 version of the game. In fact, Wilson would have turned BYU into a team that casual college football fans would have played with.
Wilson had special arm talent and his rating would have reflected that. He was also able to beat teams with his legs, something that would have made him the perfect player in a college football video game.
Additionally, BYU fans could have pit the 2020 BYU football team against the original schedule. BYU was scheduled to play a host of P5 schools that season before COVID-19 up-ended the original schedule.