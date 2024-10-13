Top Performers from BYU's 41-19 Win Over Arizona
On Saturday afternoon, BYU handled Arizona 41-19 to improve to 6-0 on the season. This is just the sixth time in program history that BYU has started 6-0 and the second time under Kalani Sitake. That last time BYU was 6-0 was in 2020. There were a lot of standout performers in BYU's win, but here were our top individual performances from BYU-Arizona.
Isaiah Glasker - LB
Isaiah Glasker was all over the field for the BYU defense. He finished the game with five total tackles including two tackles for loss, one sack that included a forced fumble, one PBU, one quarterback hit, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. There were two other opporunities where Glasker nearly intercepted Noah Fifita. Glasker was the MVP for the BYU defense.
Jake Retzlaff - QB
Jake Retzlaff was really, really solid for BYU against Arizona. He finished the game 18/32 for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns. He took care of the football and he also added 29 yards on the ground. Retzlaff's ability to navigate the pocket, buy some extra time, and make good decisions with the football has come a very long way. Perhaps most exciting, is there is still room for improvement.
Retzlaff has carried the BYU offense so far. He got a little more help from the BYU rushing attack in this game and it made BYU's offense very hard to stop.
Jakob Robinson - CB
Jakob Robinson changed the course of this game with an interception on the first play of the second half. Robinson came off the edge on a blitz, jumped into the passing lane and tipped the pass in the air before intercepting it and giving the ball back to the BYU offense.
Robinson, and the BYU secondary in general, did a pretty good job against a very talented Arizona wide receiving corps.
Bruce Mitchell - OL
Bruce Mitchell stepped into the starting lineup at center and BYU's offensive line didn't take a step back. Mitchell was not noticed on Saturday which is a good sign for any offensive lineman. Mitchell didn't have troubles with any snaps and he led the BYU offensive line to a solid performance.
LJ Martin - RB
BYU's offense is just different with LJ Martin in the lineup. Martin was effective on the ground, finishing with 52 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He was also a weapon out of the backfield - he tallied 3 receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Tanner Wall - S
Arizona was marching and on its way to a 14-7 lead before Tanner Wall stepped in front of a Noah Fifita pass and intercepted the ball at BYU's one yard-line. Wall also added three tackles on Saturday.
Viliami Po'uha - DE
True freshman Viliami Po'uha played meaningful spaps for the BYU defensive line. Po'uha made a variety of impact plays, including two quarterback hits and three total tackles. Po'uha looks like a future starter for the BYU defensive line.
Parker Kingston - WR
BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston had a great grab for BYU's first touchdown of the day. It was a good ball from Retzlaff, but Kingston made an even better catch for the score.
Kingston also had a touchdown pass on the next drive - a 33-yard trick play to LJ Martin.