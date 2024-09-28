Top Performers from BYU's Win at Baylor
After getting out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, BYU survived a Baylor comeback attempt to improve to 5-0 heading into the bye week. Here were the top performers from BYU's win.
Crew Wakley - Safety
Crew Wakley was outstanding against Baylor. He had four total tackles, tied for the most on the defense. He had one sack, one tackle for loss, and he had the game-sealing interception on Baylor's last drive of the game.
His teammates took to social media to celebrate him after the game.
Jake Retzlaff - Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff showed the potential of what he can become in the first half. He was great, going 13/17 for 180 yards passing for 2 passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He had another touchdown pass to Chase Roberts on a screen pass that was later ruled a lateral.
He also had a rushing touchdown from 17 yards out.
BYU scored four touchdowns in the first half and Retzlaff accounted for all four of them.
In the second half, Retzlaff and the offense struggled.
Still, the first half scoring surge was enough to carry BYU to a win. Retzlaff finished the game 17/31 for 216 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and 6 carries for 53 yards. Retzlaff led the Cougars in rushing against Baylor.
When BYU's offense, it was largely thanks to Retzlaff's play. If BYU is going to be more consistent on offense, it will require more consistency from Retzlaff. When he is on, BYU is very hard to stop.
Tyler Batty - Defensive End
BYU senior defensive end Tyler Batty had his first sack of the 2024 season. Batty crushed Sawyer Robertson on a rush off the edge. Batty also had four total tackles including one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. It won't show on the stat sheet, but Batty also forced a critical holding penalty late in the game.
Batty played his best game of the 2024 season. He was everywhere.
Sam Vander Haar - Punter
A punter as a top performer? You bet. Australian punter Sam Vander Haar had two of the more important plays of the game. Vander Haar had a successful fake punt, running for 22 yards on 4th & 9. There wasn't a wide open field to work with either. Vander Haar had to navigate some blocks and find some open grass for the first down.
Later in the game, Vander Haar had a critical 70-yard punt to pin Baylor inside the 10 and flip the field position. After that punt, BYU's defense didn't allow another score. That field position flip was a critical swing in the game.
Darius Lassiter - Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter had a career high 120 receiving yards on 8 catches. His best play of the day was a 42-yard touchdown pass from Jake Retzlaff. Lassiter got a step on his defender and Retzlaff put the ball in the perfect spot for the score. Lassiter had one key drop that he would like to have back, but he was otherwise great for the Cougars. Once Lassiter gets the ball, he becomes a physical runner. He is a difficult runner to bring to the ground.
Blake Mangelson - Defensive Tackle
BYU defensive tackle Blake Mangelson had an interception on Baylor's first play from scrimmage. John Nelson batted the ball down at the line of scrimmage, and Mangelson managed to intercept it while being blocked by an offensive lineman. That turned out to be a really important play in the grand scheme of things and helped BYU get out to a 21-0 lead.
BYU needed every bit of margin they could get late in that game.