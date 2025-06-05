Top Special Teams Plays of the 2024 BYU Football Season
Special teams played a major role in BYU's success in 2024. From game-winning field goals to kickoff return touchdowns, there were a lot of memorable special teams moments in 2024. Today, we're ranking the top nine special teams plays in 2024.
9. Colorado Onside Kick
After Taking a 10-0 lead over Colorado, BYU pulled off an onside kick to get the ball right back. It was perfectly executed.
8. Talan Alfrey Surprise Touchdown
After Houston took an early 7-0 lead against BYU in the first quarter, they attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. BYU safety Talan Alfrey scooped up the onside kick and returned it for the score. It was such a surprise that the broadcast missed the play entirely. There are no highlights from this play because it was not caught by ESPN's cameras.
7. Baylor Fake Punt
In the second half against Baylor, the Bears were storming back after BYU got out to an early lead. Leading 31-21 midway through the third quarter, BYU faced a 4th & 10 in their own territory. BYU dialed up a fake punt and Sam Vander Haar did the rest. Vander Haar weaved through the running lane for the first down. That fake punt setup the a field goal to extend BYU's lead.
6. Will Ferrin Fake Field Goal
Late in the first quarter against UCF, no. 11 BYU football held a 7-0 lead and were looking to add to their lead. BYU faced a 4th & 5 from the UCF 28 yard-line. Instead of kicking the field goal, BYU ran a fake and kicker Will Ferrin got eight yards for the first down. The holder, punter Sam Vander Haar, flipped the ball between his legs to Ferrin who had an option to either throw or run for the first down. Ferrin got enough for the first down.
5. Parker Kingston Punt Return Touchdown Against Colorado
BYU dominated Colorado in the first half of the Alamo Bowl. However, they didn't have much to show for it on the scoreboard. BYU led 10-0 with five minutes remaining in the first half after a pair of interceptions in Colorado territory stalled otherwise promising drives. Then, Parker Kingston took a Colorado punt to the house and gave BYU complete control of the game.
4. Keelan Marion Wyoming Touchdown
Kickoff return touchdowns have been rare for the BYU football program since the turn of the century. Eventual All-American kick returner Keelan Marion kicked off the second half against Wyoming with a kickoff return touchdown.
3. Parker Kingston Does the Unthinkable
Parker Kingston turned a near disaster into one of the top plays of the 2024 college football season. Kingston ran over 150 yards on this improbably punt return touchdown. His touchdown put the game out of reach. SportsCenter called it a play of the year candidate.
2. Keelan Marion Kickoff Return Touchdown in Rivalry Game
In a play that will go down in rivalry lore, Keelan Marion took a kickoff return back for a touchdown against Utah. BYU's offense struggled in this game, and the Cougars needed a play like this to pull out a road rivalry win. Marion hit the hole and made the kicker miss for the score. That was BYU's only touchdown of the first three quarters and kept BYU in the game.
1. Will Ferrin Game-Winner Against Utah
BYU was seemingly stuck in neutral deep in Utah territory. Then, a fourth down penalty gave BYU life and the Cougars raced down the field and got in field goal position. WIth no timeouts, the BYU field goal unit ran on to the field and nailed the game-winning field goal with seconds remaining. It was BYU's first win at Utah since 2006.