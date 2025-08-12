Two BYU Quarterbacks are Getting the First-Team Reps After Saturday's Scrimmage
The three-way battle for the starting quarterback position at BYU appears to be down to two. On Tuesday, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick told the media that Bear Bachmeier and McCae Hillstead are getting the first-team and second-team reps. True freshman Bear Bach got the "majority" of the first-team reps on Tuesday.
"Bear took the majority today, and McKay got some as well," Roderick said. "As I mentioned, we can't keep going equal reps with three guys anymore. So each day you're going to see right now McKay and Bear are getting the majority of the reps with the ones and the twos, and that's that's where we're at right now."
While Treyson Bourguet has not been officially eliminated from the race, at least not in terms of comments made by the coaching staff, he appears to be on the outside looking in at this point in camp. On what went into the decision to give Bear and McCae those reps, Roderick said it's based on what has happened on the field throughout camp so far.
"It happens on the field," Roderick said. "I mean it's not like I just say, oh, this is what I decided to do. It's what happens on the field. The guy that moves the team, we wanna move the team to score points, so take care of the football and throw the completions and you make the decisions...the guy that plays the best will be the one that starts the first game."
Roderick was asked about a high-level throw that Bachmeier completed on Tuesday. Bachmeier connected with tight end Carsen Ryan for a chunk-yardage play. Roderick said that Bachmeier has been completing a lot of throws throughout camp. "He's making those throws," Roderick said. "He throws a lot of completions. That's one thing, he doesn't take sacks and he's very accurate. [Bear] is throwing a lot of completions out here."
In terms of the deadline to name a starting quarterback, Roderick says "the sooner the better."
"We haven't set a deadline, but the sooner the better, and once it's clear, we'll we'll make a move and as soon as it's clear to us who it is, we'll make that statement."
Last year, BYU waited until minutes before the season opener before announcing the starting quarterback. After the scrimmage on Saturday, Roderick said he would prefer to announce the starter earlier this year. " Roderick was asked whether the quarterback decision would be kept private until the first game. "Probably not," Roderick said on BYU Sports Nation. "I think last year it was sort of to our advantage to not let the opponent know who was going to run out there. This year, we haven't really talked about that yet, but I think this year when we do make a decision, we'll probably just make it and say who it is, but I need to talk to about that and we haven't discussed that yet, so [Kalani] might answer opposite me...But personally, I don't see any big advantage this year to not letting the opponent know."
The Cougars will take a break from practice while they go camping for a team bonding activity. The Cougars will be back in action on Thursday.