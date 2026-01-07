JUCO Quarterback Daunte Bell Commits to BYU

BYU has added its first transfer of the 2026 cycle. On Tuesday evening, JUCO quarterback Daunte Bell committed to the Cougars. Bell spent last season at Mt. San Antonio Junior College. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at BYU.

JUCO QB Daunte Bell is the first transfer to commit to BYU in the 2026 cycle.



He comes to BYU via Mt. San Antonio in California. pic.twitter.com/SIWHcImp5u — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) January 7, 2026

Bell is a candidate to compete for the backup quarterback spot behind Bear Bachmeier. When BYU lost 2025 backup McCae Hillstead to the transfer portal, the Cougars were left with just three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2026 season: Bear Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet, and true freshman returned missionary Enoch Watson. Bell adds another body that can compete for one of the backup jobs.

Bell spent his prep years at Huntington Beach High School in California. He started his college career at East Los Angeles College. He appeared in seven games that year, throwing for 960 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He also took 27 sacks that season.

Bell made a lot of progress from his freshman year to his sophomore year. As a sophomore at Mt. San Antonio, Bell threw for 1,437 yards and 13 touchdowns to 4 interceptions in 9 games. He completed 57% of his passes and he took fewer sacks: 10.

The addition of Bell is about his upside rather than his production. He is listed at 6'6 and 210 pounds. He has a big arm to go along with his big frame. Aaron Roderick has been able to get the most out of the quarterbacks in his room in the past, and he is hoping to help Bell reach his potential as well.

On film, Bell shows off his strong arm and ability to navigate the pocket. He can run if needed, but his running ability is secondary to his throwing ability. He would rather use his legs to create throwing lanes than run for yards on the ground.

BYU needed to add another quarterback after the departure of McCae Hillstead, and Bell fills that need. He is not being added to play right away, and his commitment is not a sign that Bear Bachmeier is on the move. Rather, BYU is betting on his high potential to compete for the backup job.

BYU has found success bringing in California quarterbacks from the JUCO ranks in the past, and the Cougars dipped into that well again to add to the 2026 roster. With Bell in the fold, we don't expect any further quarterback additions unless there is more turnover in the quarterback room.

