Updated Transfer Needs for the BYU Football Program
Since the start of the Spring transfer portal window, BYU has seen more than 10 players enter the transfer portal. Some of the departures were necessary for BYU to get to the roster limits. Others were surprises, the most notable being wide receiver and All-American kick returner Keelan Marion, and created some roster needs for the upcoming season.
There are a few position groups, at least on paper, that could stand to gain by adding a transfer or two. Today, we'll go over BYU's top transfer portal needs.
1. Cornerback
At the top of that list is the cornerback room. BYU heavily pursued Utah transfer Cam Calhoun before he committed to Alabama. The Cougars are young and inexperienced in that room and would benefit from another veteran in that room.
Before Spring camp, Jay Hill said he wanted to give the young cornerbacks in the room an opportunity to win prove they can win the job. The talent is there, but the lack of experience is a concern.
2. Tight End
BYU already brought in Carsen Ryan from the transfer portal. Still, the tight end room is one of the least experienced on the roster. It looks like BYU is looking to add some experience and bolster the depth at tight end. BYU has evaluated multiple transfer tight ends, and they brought in New Mexico transfer Keayen Nead for an official visit on Monday.
3. Quarterback
At quarterback, BYU has only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. If the right opportunity is available, BYU has proven that they will take it. Last year, Aaron Roderick said BYU wasn't going to take a quarterback in the Spring window. Then McCae Hillstead entered the portal and BYU changed their plans and added him. BYU reached out to TCU transfer quarterback Hauss Hejny when he entered the portal, so history suggests BYU will go after the right quarterback if they become available.
On Monday, two quarterbacks with BYU connections became available. Former BYU priority target Maealiuaki Smith entered the transfer portal out of Oklahoma State. Then, Stanford quarterabck Bear Bachmeier entered the transfer portal. Bachmeier was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class and he was recruited by BYU in high school.
4. Wide Receiver
BYU will pursue a wide receiver transfer in the Spring transfer window. The Cougars have already offered San Jose State transfer TreyShun Hurry and they have reportedly been in touch with former Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook, although off-the-field hurdles would need to be cleared for Cook.
Remember, during the December transfer window, Darius Lassiter was planning on returning to BYU for one more season. Then, the blanket waiver granted to former JUCO players did not apply to Lassiter's situation.
Now that BYU will have neither Lassiter nor Marion on the roster, they have a spot to bring in a transfer wide receiver.
5. Defensive Line
BYU is a little thin at defensive tackle and that's a position that could add the right player. Boise State transfer Braxton Fely, who was once a BYU commit, entered the transfer portal. He heard from BYU but the Cougars were not named among his finalists.