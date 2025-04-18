BYU Football Offers Transfer Wide Receiver TreyShun Hurry
On Thursday, BYU offered San Jose State transfer TreyShun Hurry. Hurry has picked up competing offers from West Virginia, Louisville, and USF over the last 24 hours. Hurry has a connection to the Beehive State and the BYU coaching staff.
Hurry signed with Weber State coming out of high school when now BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was the head coach. Hurry spent two years at Weber State, including a redshirt season in 2022, before transferring to San Jose State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
In 2023, Hurry tallied a career high 481 receivings yards in his first season at San Jose State. Hurry made some of the most critical catches of the season for the Spartans.
Against Stanford, Hurry had the game-winning touchdown grab. With two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Hurry caught a fade from 18 yards out to give San Jose State the lead. Hurry got behind his defender and came down with the contested catch.
Against Washington State, Hurry made two critical catches in the final minute to give San Jose State a lead. It was one of the best games of the college football season and Hurry played a big role. The first catch was a one-handed grab for a 31-yard gain. It was good enough to be no. 3 on the SportsCenter top 10 that evening.
On that same drive on 4th & 10, San Jose State quarterback Emmett Brown found Hurry in the endzone for the go-ahead score. Hurry absorbed the contact and held on for the touchdown.