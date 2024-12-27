Updated Transfer Portal Tracker for the BYU Football Program Before 2025
It's been almost three weeks since the transfer portal opened. Multiple BYU players have entered the portal, another handful of transfers have emerged as BYU targets, transfers have started committing to BYU, and BYU transfers have started committing to other schools. Today, we're releasing the third transfer tracker of the 2024 cycle. We will monitor both transfers in and transfers out of the BYU football program.
Transfers Out
Crew Wakley - S
In terms of impact, safety Crew Wakley is the most impactful BYU player to enter the portal. Fortunately for BYU, they are well suited to handle a loss at that position. Wakley has reported offers from Utah State, Iowa State, Purdue, Memphis, and UNLV.
Dallin Havea - DL
BYU defensive lineman Dallin Havea entered the transfer portal. Havea never played meaningful snaps for BYU.
Kody Epps - WR
BYU veteran wide receiver Kody Epps suffered an injury against Baylor and never returned in 2024. Epps announced his decision to transfer to Western Kentucky.
Micah Harper - S
Former starting safety Micah Harper entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. Harper fell mostly out of the rotation this season.
Jackson Bowers - TE
Former four-star recruit Jackson Bowers entered the transfer portal after two years in the program. Bowers committed to Oregon State.
Miles Davis - RB
BYU veteran running back Miles Davis entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. He ran for 468 yards at BYU.
Davis announced his plans to transfer to Utah State.
Tyler West - WR
Walk-on wide receiver Tyler West entered the portal after his true freshman season.
Dalton Riggs - LS
BYU long snapper Dalton Riggs entered the transfer portal - the Cougars will need to find a new long snapper for the 2025 season.
Noah Lugo - QB
BYU true freshman quarterback Noah Lugo entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Lugo spent just one year in the program after signing a year ago.
Lugo has announced offers from Rice and UTSA. Lugo was committed to UTSA when BYU offered him.
David Latu - DL
Defensive tackle David Latu entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Latu spent two years in the program. He ranked fourth in snaps played among defensive tackles in 2023 - he played just eight snaps in 2024.
Dallin Johnson - DL
True freshman defensive tackle Dallin Johnson announced his plans to transfer after just one season with the program. Johnson committed to Utah Tech.
Prince Zombo - WR
Walk-on wide receiver Prince Zombo entered the transfer portal. Zombo committed to Utah Tech.
Sione Moa - LB
Sione Moa was the latest addition to the transfer portal. Sione is the brother of Aisea Moa who entered the transfer portal a few weeks prior. Moa has been offered by UNLV.
Transfers In
Carsen Ryan - TE
Former UCLA and Utah tight end Carsen Ryan was the first transfer to commit to BYU in this cycle. It came at a great time for BYU as tight end was one of the most pressing needs on the roster.
Kyle Sfarcioc - OL
Former Southern Utah offensive lineman Kyle Sfarcioc committed to BYU over a competing offer from Cal. Sfarcioc has never allowed a sack as a three-year starter - he has one season of eligibility remaining.
Tausili Akana - DE
Texas transfer defensive end Tausili Akana committed to BYU. Akana, a BYU target in high school, was the second highest-rated recruit in the state of Utah in the 2023 class. In terms of high school recruiting profiles, he comes to Provo as one of the most talented edge rushers to ever sign with the Cougars.
Akana will have three years of eligibility remaining at BYU. He spent two years at Texas, one of which he used his redshirt season. As a high four-star recruit coming out of Skyridge High School, Akana had offers from all over the country, including offers from LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, Baylor, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington among others.
Andrew Gentry - OL
On Tuesday, Michigan transfer and former four-star prospect Andrew Gentry committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program according to a report from CBS Sports. Gentry is an offensive tackle that emerged as a starter for the Michigan offensive line in 2024 before an injury ended his season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at BYU.
Anisi Purcell - DL
Purcell, a two-year starter for the Thunderbirds, will have two years of eligibility remaining at BYU. Purcell spent three years in the program at SUU. He used his redshirt in 2022 before starting 19 out of 21 games from 2023 to 2024. Purcell has tallied 52 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks over the course of his career. He has been credited with 58 total quarterback pressures over the last two seasons.