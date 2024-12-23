Utah DT and Former BYU Target Keanu Tanuvasa Enters the Transfer Portal
On Monday, Utah starting defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Tanuvasa, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has connections to BYU and BYU has a need at defensive tackle. The combination of those two things will make Tanuvasa a high-priority transfer target for BYU.
First and foremost, current BYU defensive tackles coach Sione Po'uha was the defensive tackles coach at Utah when Tanuvasa signed with the Utes. After signing with Utah, Tanuvasa left on his mission and Coach Po'uha made the trip down the I-15 to BYU.
The connection between Po'uha and Tanuvasa will at least get BYU's foot in the door while numerous schools start reaching out to Tanuvasa.
Tanuvasa's membership in the church also gives him an obvious connection to BYU. He considered BYU in his original recruitment and grew close with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.
Tanuvasa is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign for the University of Utah. A two-year starter, Tanuvasa has tallied 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 5 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble.
Should he choose BYU, you could put his name in the 2025 starting lineup with a sharpie.
Make no mistake, Tanuvasa will have no shortage of suitors. He will be a priority target for numerous Power Four schools. Proven defensive tackles are a scarce commodity in the transfer portal. BYU will have their work cut out for them to bring Tanuvasa to Provo.
If BYU is able to land Tanuvasa, the ceiling of the 2025 BYU defense will skyrocket.