Week 8 College Football Results That Would Boost BYU's Playoff Odds

No. 2 BYU will be back on action on Saturday in a potential letdown spot against UCF. The Knights are coming off a bye and looking for a signature win following a 3-3 start. BYU is looking to stay undefeated and remain near the very top of the AP poll. The top priority, of course, is for BYU to take care of business against UCF. No other game impacts BYU's playoff hopes more than the game in the Bounce House on Saturday afternoon.

With that in mind, there are other games around the country that will impact BYU as well. We will look at the games around the country and highlight the results that would benefit BYU's playoff odds the most.

Games Around the Big 12

We are officially in the heart of the Big 12 schedule. There are various games around the league that will impact the Big 12 title race and BYU's playoff resume.

#25 Arizona over Iowa State: Arizona cracked the top 25 last week. The Wildcats are 5-1 and they have beat every team they've played in convincing fashion since losing to BYU. Arizona could be critical to BYU's resume down the line when playoff resumes are compared side-by-side. The more games Noah Fifita and co. can win, the better it is for BYU.

#10 Utah over #14 Houston OR #14 Houston over #10 Utah: This is a game that could benefit BYU regardless of the outcome. In the long run, it's better for BYU if Utah loses this game and eventually falls out of the Big 12 championship game. BYU has the potential to take control of the state over the next few years. For the purpose of the 2026 season, it is better if Utah wins this game, setting up a chance for BYU to get another top 10 win.

Cincinnati over #8 Texas Tech: The way the Big 12 race is shaping up, BYU will not have a lot of wiggle room to make it to Arlington. There is a scenario where BYU could go 8-1 in league play and miss out on the conference title game, especially if that loss is to Utah. A Cincinnati win over Texas Tech would create some wiggle room for BYU and other conference title contenders.

The Big 12 teams that BYU will face: In case of tiebreakers, it's better for the teams that BYU will play in conference play to beat that teams that it will not face in conference play. Therefore, BYU fans should root for TCU over West Virginia and Arizona State over Kansas State.

Games Around the Country

Fortunately for the Cougars, they control their own destiny to not only the College Football Playoff, but potentially a first-round bye as well. The weaker the resumes of the other playoff contenders, the better BYU's chances will be to secure not only a spot in the playoff, but a favorable matchup as well.

#19 Texas over #7 Ole Miss: Texas has been a mess the last two weeks, but if they pull things together, they could hand Ole Miss their second loss of the season. Texas still has to play at LSU, at Missouri, and at rival Texas A&M. We believe the Longhorns will lose at least one other game if they beat Ole Miss, so it's better for BYU if Ole Miss suffers a second loss.

Michigan over #6 Indiana: Indiana suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Ohio State. The Hoosiers have gained the respect of the committee, so they will get the benefit of the doubt over BYU if both teams have one loss. It would benefit BYU if the Hoosiers suffered a road loss at Michigan. Indiana has very few tests remaining this season. The only other challenge after the Michigan game would be a home game against USC.

South Carolina over #11 Tennessee: Tennessee is an underdog against 3-3 South Carolina this week. Any one-loss SEC team is a threat to BYU and the Big 12. It would really benefit the Cougars if Tennessee suffered a road loss at the hands of South Carolina.

Vanderbilt over #12 Kentucky: Kentucky is another one-loss SEC team. The Wildcats have garnered national recognition over the last few weeks with wins over LSU and Oklahoma. A Vanderbilt upset over Kentucky would threaten their College Football Playoff hopes.

Michigan State over #9 UCLA: UCLA is the only remaining undefeated team from the Big Ten. Because they are in the Big Ten, the Bruins will get the benefit of the doubt if they continue winning. It would really benefit BYU and the rest of the Big 12 if UCLA slipped up a few times before the end of the season.

Texas A&M over #13 Alabama: Alabama is in serious danger of missing the playoff after back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee. A Texas A&M upset over the Crimson Tide could be the knockout blow for Bama's playoff hopes.

Minnesota over #15 Iowa: Iowa is quietly 5-1 this season. The Hawkeyes are a major threat because they have such a light schedule to finish the season. The only ranked team they will face is #24 Northwestern. The Big 12 needs the Hawkeyes to drop a game or two along the way.

Pitt over #1 Miami: How does #1 BYU sound? The Hurricanes are major favorites over Pitt this weekend. If last week taught us anything, however, it is that anything can happen.

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